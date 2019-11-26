China Nonferrous Mining : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the 2019 Interim Report (the "Interim Report") of China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited (the "Company") in relation to the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Interim Report.

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company is pleased to update the shareholders of the Company with respect to the latest information of the Company (together with the subsidiaries of the Company, hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group") and Lualaba Copper Smelter SAS ("Lualaba Copper Smelter", a subsidiary of the Company incorporated under the laws of the DRC).

As disclosed in the Interim Report, Lualaba copper concentrate smelting project (the "Project") is designed with an annual capacity of 400,000 tonnes of copper concentrates. A copper-cobalt alloy project with an annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes will be constructed in the same period. The planned investment for the blister copper smelting project is US$437.60 million. The construction of the Project was commenced in March 2018. As at 30 June 2019, various works progressed smoothly, and a total amount of US$195.22 million had been invested in the Project accumulatively. The cobalt recycling system is the subsystem of the blister copper smelting project, and its estimated investment is US$33.10 million. The Project has been under construction in parallel with the blister copper smelting project.