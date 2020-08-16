China NT Pharma : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01011)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 published by China NT Pharma Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") on 14 May 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

The Company would like to provide supplementary information to the 2019 Annual Report in relation to the reasons leading to the impairment loss of approximately RMB287,107,000 on intangible assets recognised in the profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2019.

During the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company was of the view that the previous expectation on the budgeted revenue as at 31 December 2018 needed to be adjusted and the actual revenue of Miacalcic Injection and Miacalcic Nasal Spray fell short of the budgeted revenue by approximately 33% and 69%, respectively.

After taking into consideration of the future economic environment and market conditions, the management of the Company (the "Management") carried out an impairment review on intangible assets relating to Miacalcic Injection and Miacalcic Nasal Spray and adjusted downwards the budgeted revenue to reflect the latest assessment of future outlook of the market in the impairment test. As Miacalcic Nasal Spray was recently acquired by the Group, the Management is more optimistic about Miacalcic Nasal Spray business given its greater potential for market development. As a result, the average downward adjustment in budgeted revenue of Miacalcic Nasal Spray was relatively less.