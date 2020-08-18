China Nuclear Energy Technology : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED
中 國 核 能 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 611)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the annual report of China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report.
In addition to the information disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide further information on the breakdown of the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (with comparative figures of 2018) as follows.
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
As set out in "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income" of the 2019 Annual Report, other operating expenses incurred for the year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to approximately HK$63,742,000. A breakdown of such other operating expenses in the 2019 Annual Report, together with the corresponding figures for the year ended 31 December 2018, are set out below:
1
For the
For the
year ended
year ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Other Operating expenses
Auditor's remuneration
1,980
1,980
Amortisation on prepaid land lease
-
2,573
Bank charges
12,154
8,446
Legal and professional fee
12,536
17,633
Short-term and low-value lease expenses
2,319
-
Rental expenses
-
10,584
Research and development expenses
13,560
8,951
Expected credit losses on trade and bills receivables
and contract assets
3,843
-
Others*
17,350
13,004
63,742
63,171
Others included business trips, exchange losses, motor vehicle expenses, utilities and sundries, which individually not material to the Group.
The additional information set out above does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.
By Order of the Board
China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited
Zhao Yixin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Yixin (Chairman), Mr. Liu Genyu (Vice Chairman), Mr. Chung Chi Shing, Mr. Fu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Jian Qing, Mr. Li Jinying, Mr. Tang Jianhua (Chief Operation Officer) and Mr. Wu Yuanchen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Ka Ling Edmond, Mr. Kang Xinquan, Mr. Tian Aiping and Mr. Wang Jimin.
