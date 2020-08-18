China Nuclear Energy Technology : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 0 08/18/2020 | 05:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED 中 國 核 能 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 611) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Reference is made to the annual report of China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report. In addition to the information disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide further information on the breakdown of the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (with comparative figures of 2018) as follows. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES As set out in "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income" of the 2019 Annual Report, other operating expenses incurred for the year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to approximately HK$63,742,000. A breakdown of such other operating expenses in the 2019 Annual Report, together with the corresponding figures for the year ended 31 December 2018, are set out below: 1 For the For the year ended year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Other Operating expenses Auditor's remuneration 1,980 1,980 Amortisation on prepaid land lease - 2,573 Bank charges 12,154 8,446 Legal and professional fee 12,536 17,633 Short-term and low-value lease expenses 2,319 - Rental expenses - 10,584 Research and development expenses 13,560 8,951 Expected credit losses on trade and bills receivables and contract assets 3,843 - Others* 17,350 13,004 63,742 63,171 Others included business trips, exchange losses, motor vehicle expenses, utilities and sundries, which individually not material to the Group. The additional information set out above does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged. By Order of the Board China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited Zhao Yixin Chairman Hong Kong, 18 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Yixin (Chairman), Mr. Liu Genyu (Vice Chairman), Mr. Chung Chi Shing, Mr. Fu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Jian Qing, Mr. Li Jinying, Mr. Tang Jianhua (Chief Operation Officer) and Mr. Wu Yuanchen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Ka Ling Edmond, Mr. Kang Xinquan, Mr. Tian Aiping and Mr. Wang Jimin. 2 Attachments Original document

