Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Ocean Industry Group Limited    0651   BMG2113Q1050

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(0651)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Ocean Industry : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON (1) ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND (2) WINDING UP PETITION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:50am EST

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON (1) ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER

SPECIFIC MANDATE

AND (2) WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the "Company"), pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

References are made to (1) the announcements of the Company dated 19 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 20 September 2019 and 27 September 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 3 October 2019 in respect of the subscription of convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") of the Company under specific mandate to independent third parties and the proposed capital reorganization, and (2) the announcements of the Company dated 5 August 2019, 28 August 2019, 23 September 2019, 25 September 2019 and 27 September 2019 regarding the winding-up petition against the Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company would like to announce that the Stock Exchange has granted conditional listing approval for the Convertible Bonds subject to the fulfillment of all other conditions of the subscription agreement in respect of the Convertible Bonds.

1

The Board wishes to further announce that a hearing was held on 20 November 2019 at the High Court of Hong Kong, and the High Court Master has ordered to adjourn the hearing of the Petition to 11 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m..

The Company is still in the course of seeking further legal and financial advice and endeavoring to reach a settlement with the Petitioner.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development of the Petition and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

Li Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Zhang Shi Hong and Mr. Zhang Weibing, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Xiang Siying, Mr. Hu Bai He and Ms. Xiang Ying.

2

Disclaimer

China Ocean Industry Group Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP
07:50aCHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Inside information update on (1) issue of convertible bon..
PU
10/30CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Fourth supplemental agreement relating to the major trans..
PU
10/29CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Adjustments in relation to the convertible bonds and the ..
PU
10/25CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 25 oc..
PU
10/04CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Clarification announcement on sgm notice, circular and sg..
PU
10/03CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Sh..
PU
10/03CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareh..
PU
10/03CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Notice of special general meeting
PU
10/03CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for the special general meeting of 25 octob..
PU
10/03CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Issue of convertible bonds under specific mandate; capita..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 43,0 M
Chart CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Ocean Industry Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,13  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Hong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Li Chairman
On Ta Yuen Chau Non-Executive Director
Bai He Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Si Ying Xiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED319.35%5
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 024
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 52.25%3 921
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 553
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-15.20%3 052
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group