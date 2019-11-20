China Ocean Industry : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON (1) ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND (2) WINDING UP PETITION

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON (1) ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER

SPECIFIC MANDATE

AND (2) WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the "Company"), pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

References are made to (1) the announcements of the Company dated 19 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 20 September 2019 and 27 September 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 3 October 2019 in respect of the subscription of convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") of the Company under specific mandate to independent third parties and the proposed capital reorganization, and (2) the announcements of the Company dated 5 August 2019, 28 August 2019, 23 September 2019, 25 September 2019 and 27 September 2019 regarding the winding-up petition against the Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company would like to announce that the Stock Exchange has granted conditional listing approval for the Convertible Bonds subject to the fulfillment of all other conditions of the subscription agreement in respect of the Convertible Bonds.