China Ocean Industry : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

09/25/2019 | 12:43am EDT
(note 2)

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股 份 代 號 : 00651)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder(s) (Note 1),

China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese version of the Interim Report 2019 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication") is available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustry/and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk("HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive printed version of the Corporate Communications of the Company, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrars ("Branch Share Registrars"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustry/or HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

Tong Yiu On

Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders (a "Non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include not limited to (a) the directors', annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

各位非註冊股東（附註1

中海重工集團有限公司（「本公司」）

－ 二零一九年中報之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司二零一九年中報（「本次公司通訊文件」）的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustry/) 及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站(www.hkexnews.hk)（「交易所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在交易所網站閱覽本次公司 通訊文件。

如 閣下欲收取本公司通訊文件（附註2之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），郵寄（如在本港投 寄， 閣下可利用已提供之郵寄標籤，而無需支付郵費）或人手遞交方式交回本公司（由本公司股份過戶登記分處卓佳 雅柏勤有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）代收），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表亦可於本公司網站 (www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustry/)或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午五時，致電股份過戶登記分處客戶服務 熱線(852) 2980-1333查詢。

中海重工集團有限公司

公司秘書

唐耀安

代行

2019925

附註1 此函件乃向本公司之非註冊股東（「非註冊股東」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

附註2 公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同獨立核數師及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告（如適用）中期摘要報告；及(c) 會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

R e q u e s t F o r m 申 請 表

To: China Ocean Industry Group Limited ("Company")

致：

中海重工集團有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00651)

（股份代號：00651

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

由卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

(the "Branch Share Registrars")

（「股份過戶登記分處」）代收

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark (3) of the following box)

（請在以下空格內劃上「3 」號）

to receive the printed version of all Corporate Communications. 收取公司通訊文件之印刷本

Name(s) of Non-registered Holder(s):

Signature:

非登記持有人姓名

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS請用英文正楷填寫）

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered shareholders (a "Non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate
    Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非註冊股東（「非註冊股東」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望 收到公司通訊文件）發出。
  3. Any form with no box marked (3), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrars, Tricor
    Abacus Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股 份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a
    proxy form.
    公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Tricor Abacus Limited

簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

