China Ocean Industry : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股 份 代 號 : 00651)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese version of the Interim Report 2019 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication") is available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustryand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk("HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communications as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them. Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you wish to receive printed versions of the Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") in reverse side and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrars ("Branch Share Registrars"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your Request Form to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrars by email to chinaocean-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

Tong Yiu On

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

中海重工集團有限公司（「本公司」）

－ 二零一九年中報之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司二零一九年中報（「本次公司通訊文件」）的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustry/) 及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站(www.hkexnews.hk)（「交易所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在交易所網站閱覽本次公 司通訊文件。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之本公司公司通訊文件（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取公司 通訊之印刷本。股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之公司通訊文件時遇有困難，可向本公司提出書面要求， 即可獲免費發送公司通訊文件的印刷本。

如 閣下欲收取公司通訊文件之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），以郵寄（如在本港投寄， 閣 下可利用已提供之郵寄標籤，而無需支付郵費）或人手遞交方式交回本公司（由本公司股份過戶登記分處卓佳雅 柏勤有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）代收），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可以電郵方式 （電郵地址chinaocean-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com）發送申請表到本公司（由股份過戶登記分處代收）。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午五時，致電股份過戶登記分處客戶服務 熱線(852) 2980-1333查詢。

中海重工集團有限公司

公司秘書

唐耀安

代行

2019年9月25日