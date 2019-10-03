Log in
China Ocean Industry : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

10/03/2019

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股份代號: 00651)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

3 October 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular, Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of Circular, Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communications") are available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustryand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk("HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communications as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them. Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you wish to receive printed versions of the Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") in reverse side and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrars ("Branch Share Registrars"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your Request Form to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrars by email to chinaocean-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980- 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

Tong Yiu On

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the independent auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 登 記 股 東：

中海重工集團有限公司（「本公司」）

－ 通函、股東特別大會通告及代表委任表格之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本 公 司 通 函 、 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 告 及 代 表 委 任 表 格（「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」）的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinaoceanindustry)及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)（「交易所網站」）。 閣下可在本 公 司 網 站 或 在 交 易 所 網 站 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件。

凡 選 擇（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ）瀏 覽 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 本 公 司 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 附 注 ）以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本 之 股 東，均 可 要 求 索 取 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本。股 東 如 因 任 何 理 由 於 收 取 或 接 收 於 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 公 司 通 訊 文 件 時 遇 有 困 難，可 向 本 公 司 提 出 書 面 要 求，即 可 獲 免 費 發 送 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本，請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表（「申請表」），以 郵 寄（ 如 在 本 港 投 寄， 閣 下 可 利 用 已 提 供 之 郵 寄 標 籤，而 無 需 支 付 郵 費 ）或 人 手 遞 交 方 式 交 回 本 公 司（ 由 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 卓 佳 雅 柏 勤 有 限 公 司（「股份過戶登記 分處」）代收 ），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可以電郵方式（ 電郵地址 chinaocean-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com） 發 送 通 申 請 表 到 本 公 司（ 由 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 代 收 ）。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（ 香港公眾假期除外 ）上午九時至下午五時，致電股份過戶登記分處客戶服務熱線 (852) 2980-1333查 詢。

中海重工集團有限公司 公 司 秘 書

唐耀安

代 行

2019103

附 註： 公 司 通 訊 文 件 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告、年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 獨 立 核 數 師 報 告 及 如 適 用，財 務 摘 要 報 告；(b)中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用，中 期 摘 要 報 告；(c)會 議 通 告；(d)上 市 文 件；(e)通 函；及 (f)代 表 委 任 表 格。

R e q u e s t F o r m 申 請 表

To: China Ocean Industry Group Limited ("Company")

致：

中海重工集團有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00651)

（股份代號：00651

由 卓 佳 雅 柏 勤 有 限 公 司

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

（「股份過戶登記分處」）代 收

(the "Branch Share Registrars")

香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

合 和 中 心54

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to the Corporate Communications on the Company's and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website. I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站所登載之公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方式收取 貴 公司本次公司通訊文件：

(Please mark3of the following box) （ 請 在 以 下 空 格 內 劃 上「3 」號 ）

I/We would like to receive a printed copy now. 本 人 我 們 現 在 希 望 收 取 一 份 印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Signature:

股 東 姓 名

簽 名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS請用英文正楷填寫）

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯 絡 電 話 號 碼

日 期

Notes 附 註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on
    this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如 屬 聯 名 股 東，則 本 申 請 表 須 由 該 名 於 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名 持 有 股 份 其 姓 名 位 列 首 位 的 股 東 簽 署，方 為 有 效。
  3. Any form with no box marked ( ), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在 本 表 格 未 有 作 出 選 擇、或 未 有 簽 署、或 在 其 他 方 面 填 寫 不 正 確，則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為 免 存 疑，任 何 在 本 申 請 表 上 的 額 外 手 寫 指 示，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理。

閣 下 寄 回 此 申 請 表 時，請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Tricor Abacus Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

China Ocean Industry Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2019
