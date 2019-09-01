Log in
CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LTD

(0651)
China Ocean Industry : THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN

09/01/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

RELATING TO THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST IN

ZHEJIANG OCEAN

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 February 2019, 6 March 2019, 11 April 2019, 3 May 2019, 17 May 2019, 30 May 2019, 15 July 2019 and

30 July 2019 (collectively "Announcements") and the circular dated 14 August 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Disposal. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 31 August 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into the third supplemental agreement to the Share Purchase Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) ("Third Supplemental Agreement") pursuant to which, the Vendor and the Purchaser agreed that, among other things, the Long Stop Date shall be further extended to 30 October 2019 (or such other date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing).

Save as aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) shall remain unchanged and shall continue to be in full force and effect.

By order of the Board

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

LI Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Zhang Shi Hong and Mr. Zhang Weibing, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Xiang Siying, Mr. Hu Bai He and Xiang Ying.

Disclaimer

China Ocean Industry Group Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:01:02 UTC
