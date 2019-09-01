China Ocean Industry : THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN

THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 31 August 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into the third supplemental agreement to the Share Purchase Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) ("Third Supplemental Agreement") pursuant to which, the Vendor and the Purchaser agreed that, among other things, the Long Stop Date shall be further extended to 30 October 2019 (or such other date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing).

Save as aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) shall remain unchanged and shall continue to be in full force and effect.

By order of the Board

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

LI Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Zhang Shi Hong and Mr. Zhang Weibing, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Xiang Siying, Mr. Hu Bai He and Xiang Ying.