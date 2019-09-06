China Oceanwide : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - LEASE AGREEMENT

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ENTERING INTO THE LEASE AGREEMENT

The Property is located in central business district of Puxi, Shanghai in the PRC. The Group engages in property investments in the PRC and holds the Property as long-term investment. The entering into of the Lease Agreement will generate a stable rental income for the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms and are entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Lease Agreement and the Annual Caps are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND OCEANWIDE SHEN GANG

The Group is principally engaged in property investments in the PRC, real estate development in the United States of America and the development in the energy sector in Indonesia, as well as finance investment and others.

Oceanwide Shen Gang is a company established in the PRC, which is principally engaged in the renting and leasing of the Property in the PRC.

INFORMATION ON TOHIGH PROPERTY

Tohigh Property is a company established in the PRC, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tohigh Holdings. Tohigh Property is principally engaged in property investment and asset management.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Oceanwide Shen Gang is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. As Tohigh Holdings is a controlling shareholder of the Company and Tohigh Property is, in turn, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tohigh Holdings, Tohigh Property is a connected person of the Company and the transactions contemplated under the Lease Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Annual Caps for the Lease Agreement are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Lease Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.