CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED    601808   CNE100000759

CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED (601808)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Oilfield Services : COSL Admitted as a Constituent Company of the Hang Seng Corporat...

09/29/2018 | 10:32am CEST

China Oilfield Services Limited ('COSL' or the 'Company') recently received a notice from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited that the Company has been admitted as a constituent company of the 'Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index' and 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index' for the seventh and fifth consecutive years respectively due to its outstanding performances in environment, social and corporate governance.

Subject to annual review, the 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series' carries major influence in Hong Kong capital market. Being admitted as a constituent company of such index series for several consecutive years has demonstrated the capital market's endorsement to COSL's sustainable development，which helps promoting the influence and reputation of the capital brand of COSL.

Disclaimer

COSL - China Oilfield Services Limited published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 08:31:09 UTC
Latest news on CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LI
10:32aCHINA OILFIELD SERVICES : COSL Admitted as a Constituent Company of the Hang Sen..
PU
09/13CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES : COSL Signs a Drilling and Well Completion Integrated S..
PU
08/22CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES : COSL Announces Interim Results for 2018, with Improved..
PU
08/14CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES : COSL Obtained Nexen’s Drilling Operation Contrac..
PU
08/08CHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 119 pts at 28,368 midday; turnover at HK$51.2bn
AQ
08/06CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES : HYSY 982 Acquired a Drilling Contract from ENI
PU
07/16Norway oil workers' strike accelerates, drillers fear contract losses
RE
07/12No contact yet between parties in Norway oil strike
RE
07/10Hundreds of Norway oil workers go on strike, Shell shuts Knarr field
RE
07/10Hundreds of Norway oil workers go out on strike, Shell shuts one field
RE
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 19 750 M
EBIT 2018 1 178 M
Net income 2018 561 M
Debt 2018 19 136 M
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 126,18
P/E ratio 2019 47,12
EV / Sales 2018 3,37x
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capitalization 47 508 M
Chart CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Oilfield Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,39  CNY
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Jie Cao President, CEO & Executive Director
Mei Sheng Qi Chairman
Jun Chao Wei Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Gang Zhong Chief Financial Officer
Han Ming Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED8.62%6 917
HELMERICH & PAYNE4.08%7 468
TRANSOCEAN LTD26.78%6 249
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-23.60%4 781
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-22.25%3 804
ENSCO PLC43.32%3 598
