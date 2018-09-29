China Oilfield Services : COSL Admitted as a Constituent Company of the Hang Seng Corporat...

China Oilfield Services Limited ('COSL' or the 'Company') recently received a notice from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited that the Company has been admitted as a constituent company of the 'Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index' and 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index' for the seventh and fifth consecutive years respectively due to its outstanding performances in environment, social and corporate governance.

Subject to annual review, the 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series' carries major influence in Hong Kong capital market. Being admitted as a constituent company of such index series for several consecutive years has demonstrated the capital market's endorsement to COSL's sustainable development，which helps promoting the influence and reputation of the capital brand of COSL.