China Online Education Group : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/13/2020 | 09:01am EDT

BEIJING, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51 Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Roth Virtual Conference 2020 March 16, 2020,
  • Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference, March 19, 2020, at 21:00 pm (pre-registration at: https://tinyurl.com/March2020dbVIC), and
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Access Summit 2020, March 23, 2020.

These will be live, interactive online events where investors are invited to ask the company management questions in real-time. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About China Online Education Group

51Talk, or China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE), is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live one-on-one interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301022929.html

SOURCE China Online Education Group


© PRNewswire 2020
