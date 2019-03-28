China Oriental : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of 2018 Annual Results

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017 Change EBITDA1 (RMB) 7,619 million 7,474 million 1.9% EBITDA margin 18.7% 18.1% N/A EBIT2 (RMB) 6,459 million 6,406 million 0.8% EBIT margin 15.8% 15.5% N/A Profit before income tax (RMB) 6,299 million 6,408 million (1.7%) Profit for the year (RMB) 4,861 million 4,883 million (0.5%) Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB) 4,782 million 4,839 million (1.2%) Basic earnings per share (RMB) 1.31 yuan 1.39 yuan (5.8%) Final dividends per share (HK$) 0.11 dollar 0.22 dollar (50.0%) Special dividends per share (HK$) 0.07 dollar 0.11 dollar (36.4%) Total dividends per share for the year5 (HK$) 0.37 dollar 0.46 dollar (19.6%) Return on equity3 30.5% 41.8% N/A As at 31 December 2018 2017 Change Total assets (RMB) 29.61 billion 24.41 billion 21.3% Net assets value per share (exclude non-controlling interests) (RMB) 4.68 yuan 3.94 yuan 18.8% Debt-to-capital ratio 4 15.9% 16.9% N/A

1China Oriental Group Company Limited (the "Company") defines EBITDA as profit for the year before finance (costs)/ income - net, income tax expense, amortisation of intangible assets, amortisation of leasehold land and land use rights, depreciation and non-recurring items. Non-recurring item for the year ended 31 December 2018 included approximately RMB 34 million (2017: nil) as impairment loss on investment in an associate.

2The Company defines EBIT as profit for the year before finance (costs)/income - net, income tax expense and non- recurring items. Non-recurring item for the year ended 31 December 2018 included approximately RMB 34 million (2017: nil) as impairment loss on investment in an associate.