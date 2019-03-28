China Oriental : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of 2018 Annual Results
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 581)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
Change
Sales volume (tonnes)
- Self-manufactured steel products
10.45 million
11.75 million
(11.1%)
- Trading of steel products
0.08 million
0.10 million
(20.0%)
10.53 million
11.85 million
(11.1%)
Revenue (RMB)
- Sale of self-manufactured steel products
35.68 billion
36.50 billion
(2.3%)
- Sales of properties
0.19 billion
1.14 billion
(82.9%)
- Others
4.91 billion
3.71 billion
32.3%
40.78 billion
41.35 billion
(1.4%)
Gross profit (RMB)
- Sale of self-manufactured steel products
6,602 million
6,946 million
(5.0%)
- Sales of properties
72 million
147 million
(51.0%)
- Others
117 million
199 million
(41.2%)
6,791 million
7,292 million
(6.9%)
Gross profit per tonne (RMB)
- Sale of self-manufactured steel products
632 yuan
591 yuan
6.9%
1
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
Change
EBITDA1 (RMB)
7,619 million
7,474 million
1.9%
EBITDA margin
18.7%
18.1%
N/A
EBIT2 (RMB)
6,459 million
6,406 million
0.8%
EBIT margin
15.8%
15.5%
N/A
Profit before income tax (RMB)
6,299 million
6,408 million
(1.7%)
Profit for the year (RMB)
4,861 million
4,883 million
(0.5%)
Profit attributable to owners
of the Company (RMB)
4,782 million
4,839 million
(1.2%)
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
1.31 yuan
1.39 yuan
(5.8%)
Final dividends per share (HK$)
0.11 dollar
0.22 dollar
(50.0%)
Special dividends per share (HK$)
0.07 dollar
0.11 dollar
(36.4%)
Total dividends per share for the year5 (HK$)
0.37 dollar
0.46 dollar
(19.6%)
Return on equity3
30.5%
41.8%
N/A
As at 31 December
2018
2017
Change
Total assets (RMB)
29.61 billion
24.41 billion
21.3%
Net assets value per share
(exclude non-controlling interests) (RMB)
4.68 yuan
3.94 yuan
18.8%
Debt-to-capital ratio 4
15.9%
16.9%
N/A
1China Oriental Group Company Limited (the "Company") defines EBITDA as profit for the year before finance (costs)/ income - net, income tax expense, amortisation of intangible assets, amortisation of leasehold land and land use rights, depreciation and non-recurring items. Non-recurring item for the year ended 31 December 2018 included approximately RMB 34 million (2017: nil) as impairment loss on investment in an associate.
2The Company defines EBIT as profit for the year before finance (costs)/income - net, income tax expense and non- recurring items. Non-recurring item for the year ended 31 December 2018 included approximately RMB 34 million (2017: nil) as impairment loss on investment in an associate.
Return on equity is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the Company divided by the average of the beginning and ending balances of the equity attributable to owners of the Company for that year.
Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total capital. Total debt includes current and non-current borrowings, other long-term payables and loans from related parties. Total capital includes non-current borrowings and its equity attributable to owners of the Company.
5Total dividends per share for the year include interim dividend of HK$ 0.19 per share (2017: HK$ 0.13 per share).
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative ﬁgures as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
3
40,782,302
41,352,596
Cost of sales
4
(33,991,503)
(34,060,715)
Gross profit
6,790,799
7,291,881
Other income
5
35,394
37,661
Distribution costs
4
(85,817)
(103,641)
Administrative expenses
4
(735,705)
(751,310)
Reversal of/(provision for) impairment on financial assets, net
4
218,371
(135,231)
Other expenses
4
(23,148)
(22,009)
Gains/(losses) from derivative financial instruments
6
29,872
(75,196)
Other gains - net
7
231,311
163,040
Operating profit
6,461,077
6,405,195
Finance income
8
35,721
81,001
Finance costs
8
(161,315)
(78,855)
Finance (costs)/income - net
(125,594)
2,146
Impairment loss on investment in an associate
(34,122)
-
Share of results of associates and a joint venture
(1,941)
389
Profit before income tax
6,299,420
6,407,730
Income tax expense
9
(1,438,899)
(1,524,566)
Profit for the year
4,860,521
4,883,164
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
4,781,678
4,839,080
Non-controlling interests
78,843
44,084
4,860,521
4,883,164
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
owners of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)
- Basic earnings per share
10
RMB 1.31
RMB 1.39
- Diluted earnings per share
10
RMB 1.31
RMB 1.37
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the year
4,860,521
4,883,164
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
5,735
-
Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets
-
(7,317)
Items reclassified to profit or loss
Transfer of fair value gains previously credited to reserve to
statement of profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(2,635)
-
Transfer of fair value gains previously credited to reserve to
statement of profit or loss upon disposal of available-for-sale
financial assets
-
(1,259)
3,100
(8,576)
Total comprehensive income for the year
4,863,621
4,874,588
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
4,784,778
4,830,504
Non-controlling interests
78,843
44,084
4,863,621
4,874,588
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 31 December
2018
2017
ASSETS
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
181,499
Leasehold land and land use rights
12
187,311
Property, plant and equipment
12
7,559,747
8,160,582
Investment properties
12
187,184
238,920
Intangible assets
12
129,647
94,132
Investment in associates and a joint venture
121,858
157,921
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
432,111
Financial assets at fair value through
487,376
other comprehensive income
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
18
243,120
-
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
13
729,364
-
Loan receivables
17
720,000
-
Deferred income tax assets
270,989
179,339
Total non-current assets
10,630,784
9,450,316
Current assets
168,790
Properties under development and held for sale
14
282,019
Inventories
15
3,107,511
3,069,897
Trade receivables
16
661,951
693,932
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
13
1,439,935
1,422,590
Amounts due from related parties
185,906
173,951
Prepaid current income tax
29,176
80,101
Loan receivables
17
40,328
-
Notes receivable - bank acceptance notes
16
1,364,128
3,282,570
Derivative financial instruments
2,157
209
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
18
6,567,243
2,766,237
Restricted bank balances
527,542
417,151
Cash and cash equivalents
2,845,229
2,766,396
Structured bank deposits
19
2,037,900
-
Total current assets
18,977,796
14,955,053
Total assets
29,608,580
24,405,369
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
380,628
Share capital
364,762
Share premium
3,532,234
2,820,785
Other reserves
1,473,735
1,744,091
Retained earnings
12,020,989
8,982,541
17,407,586
13,912,179
Non-controlling interests
273,962
192,589
Total equity
17,681,548
14,104,768
