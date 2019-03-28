China Oriental : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of 2018 Annual Results

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 581)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

Change

Sales volume (tonnes)

- Self-manufactured steel products

10.45 million

11.75 million

(11.1%)

- Trading of steel products

0.08 million

0.10 million

(20.0%)

10.53 million

11.85 million

(11.1%)

Revenue (RMB)

- Sale of self-manufactured steel products

35.68 billion

36.50 billion

(2.3%)

- Sales of properties

0.19 billion

1.14 billion

(82.9%)

- Others

4.91 billion

3.71 billion

32.3%

40.78 billion

41.35 billion

(1.4%)

Gross profit (RMB)

- Sale of self-manufactured steel products

6,602 million

6,946 million

(5.0%)

- Sales of properties

72 million

147 million

(51.0%)

- Others

117 million

199 million

(41.2%)

6,791 million

7,292 million

(6.9%)

Gross profit per tonne (RMB)

- Sale of self-manufactured steel products

632 yuan

591 yuan

6.9%

*For identification purpose only

1

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

Change

EBITDA1 (RMB)

7,619 million

7,474 million

1.9%

EBITDA margin

18.7%

18.1%

N/A

EBIT2 (RMB)

6,459 million

6,406 million

0.8%

EBIT margin

15.8%

15.5%

N/A

Profit before income tax (RMB)

6,299 million

6,408 million

(1.7%)

Profit for the year (RMB)

4,861 million

4,883 million

(0.5%)

Profit attributable to owners

of the Company (RMB)

4,782 million

4,839 million

(1.2%)

Basic earnings per share (RMB)

1.31 yuan

1.39 yuan

(5.8%)

Final dividends per share (HK$)

0.11 dollar

0.22 dollar

(50.0%)

Special dividends per share (HK$)

0.07 dollar

0.11 dollar

(36.4%)

Total dividends per share for the year5 (HK$)

0.37 dollar

0.46 dollar

(19.6%)

Return on equity3

30.5%

41.8%

N/A

As at 31 December

2018

2017

Change

Total assets (RMB)

29.61 billion

24.41 billion

21.3%

Net assets value per share

(exclude non-controlling interests) (RMB)

4.68 yuan

3.94 yuan

18.8%

Debt-to-capital ratio 4

15.9%

16.9%

N/A

1China Oriental Group Company Limited (the "Company") defines EBITDA as profit for the year before finance (costs)/ income - net, income tax expense, amortisation of intangible assets, amortisation of leasehold land and land use rights, depreciation and non-recurring items. Non-recurring item for the year ended 31 December 2018 included approximately RMB 34 million (2017: nil) as impairment loss on investment in an associate.

2The Company defines EBIT as profit for the year before finance (costs)/income - net, income tax expense and non- recurring items. Non-recurring item for the year ended 31 December 2018 included approximately RMB 34 million (2017: nil) as impairment loss on investment in an associate.

3

4

Return on equity is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the Company divided by the average of the beginning and ending balances of the equity attributable to owners of the Company for that year.

Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total capital. Total debt includes current and non-current borrowings, other long-term payables and loans from related parties. Total capital includes non-current borrowings and its equity attributable to owners of the Company.

5Total dividends per share for the year include interim dividend of HK$ 0.19 per share (2017: HK$ 0.13 per share).

2

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative ﬁgures as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

40,782,302

41,352,596

Cost of sales

4

(33,991,503)

(34,060,715)

Gross profit

6,790,799

7,291,881

Other income

5

35,394

37,661

Distribution costs

4

(85,817)

(103,641)

Administrative expenses

4

(735,705)

(751,310)

Reversal of/(provision for) impairment on financial assets, net

4

218,371

(135,231)

Other expenses

4

(23,148)

(22,009)

Gains/(losses) from derivative financial instruments

6

29,872

(75,196)

Other gains - net

7

231,311

163,040

Operating profit

6,461,077

6,405,195

Finance income

8

35,721

81,001

Finance costs

8

(161,315)

(78,855)

Finance (costs)/income - net

(125,594)

2,146

Impairment loss on investment in an associate

(34,122)

-

Share of results of associates and a joint venture

(1,941)

389

Profit before income tax

6,299,420

6,407,730

Income tax expense

9

(1,438,899)

(1,524,566)

Profit for the year

4,860,521

4,883,164

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

4,781,678

4,839,080

Non-controlling interests

78,843

44,084

4,860,521

4,883,164

Earnings per share for profit attributable to

owners of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)

- Basic earnings per share

10

RMB 1.31

RMB 1.39

- Diluted earnings per share

10

RMB 1.31

RMB 1.37

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the year

4,860,521

4,883,164

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

5,735

-

Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets

-

(7,317)

Items reclassified to profit or loss

Transfer of fair value gains previously credited to reserve to

statement of profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets

at fair value through other comprehensive income

(2,635)

-

Transfer of fair value gains previously credited to reserve to

statement of profit or loss upon disposal of available-for-sale

financial assets

-

(1,259)

3,100

(8,576)

Total comprehensive income for the year

4,863,621

4,874,588

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

4,784,778

4,830,504

Non-controlling interests

78,843

44,084

4,863,621

4,874,588

4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 31 December

2018

2017

ASSETS

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

181,499

Leasehold land and land use rights

12

187,311

Property, plant and equipment

12

7,559,747

8,160,582

Investment properties

12

187,184

238,920

Intangible assets

12

129,647

94,132

Investment in associates and a joint venture

121,858

157,921

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

432,111

Financial assets at fair value through

487,376

other comprehensive income

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

18

243,120

-

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

13

729,364

-

Loan receivables

17

720,000

-

Deferred income tax assets

270,989

179,339

Total non-current assets

10,630,784

9,450,316

Current assets

168,790

Properties under development and held for sale

14

282,019

Inventories

15

3,107,511

3,069,897

Trade receivables

16

661,951

693,932

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

13

1,439,935

1,422,590

Amounts due from related parties

185,906

173,951

Prepaid current income tax

29,176

80,101

Loan receivables

17

40,328

-

Notes receivable - bank acceptance notes

16

1,364,128

3,282,570

Derivative financial instruments

2,157

209

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

18

6,567,243

2,766,237

Restricted bank balances

527,542

417,151

Cash and cash equivalents

2,845,229

2,766,396

Structured bank deposits

19

2,037,900

-

Total current assets

18,977,796

14,955,053

Total assets

29,608,580

24,405,369

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

380,628

Share capital

364,762

Share premium

3,532,234

2,820,785

Other reserves

1,473,735

1,744,091

Retained earnings

12,020,989

8,982,541

17,407,586

13,912,179

Non-controlling interests

273,962

192,589

Total equity

17,681,548

14,104,768

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Oriental Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:20:03 UTC
