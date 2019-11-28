China Oriental : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF IRON AND STEEL PRODUCTION CAPACITY BETWEEN FANGCHENGGANG JINXI AND TIANJIN TIANZHONG

nearby steel market at low costs. The Board is of the view that the Project, if materialised, would provide a desirable location for the Group to expand and reach to new market in a cost-effective manner as well as diversifying the business risk in the long run.

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, within five days from the signing of the Investment Agreement, Jinxi Limited should commence relocation of its existing production capacity located in Tangshan to Fangchenggang City or otherwise procure the transfer of production capacity from other means to Fangchenggang City, in order to achieve the annual iron and steel production capacity required for the first phase of the Project. By entering into the Capacity Transfer Agreement, Fangchenggang Jinxi will procure the Target Capacity for the Project, which could be directed to the Project.

Based on the above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms and conditions (including the total consideration) of the Capacity Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement, the Group may further procure the transfer of iron and steel production capacity from different means to Fangchenggang City, which may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make announcement and obtain Shareholders' approval in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules as and where appropriate.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Given that the highest of all the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the acquisition of the Target Capacity is 5% or more but less than 25%, the acquisition of the Target Capacity constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements thereunder.

As there is uncertainty as to whether the Group would make a successful bidding for the Land, and the Project and the transactions contemplated thereunder remain subject to approvals from the relevant government or administrative authorities and the respective board of directors and shareholders of the Company, Jinxi Limited or Fangchenggang Jinxi, as the case may be, the Project may or may not materialise wholly or partly. Shareholders of the Company and public investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

DEFINITION

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings: