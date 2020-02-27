Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Outfitters Holdings Limited    1146   KYG2115H1039

CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1146)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Outfitters : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - SUBSCRIPTION FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:52am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock code: 1146)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTION FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

SUBSCRIPTION FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

The Board announces that on 7 January 2020 and 26 February 2020, the Company used internal resources to subscribe for the Wealth Management Products offered by CMBI, summary of which are set out as follows:

CMBI Wealth Management Products

  • the First Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product of RMB16.99 million subscribed on 7 January 2020; and
  • the Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product of HK$100.0 (equivalent to RMB89.99 million) subscribed on 26 February 2020.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the First Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company. However, as one of the applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the subscription amount of the Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product constituted a discloseable transaction of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules.

In addition, pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, given that both the First and Second Subscriptions for CMBI Wealth Management Products were made within a 12-month period with the same counterparty, CMBI, and they were still outstanding as at the date of this announcement, each of the outstanding subscription amounts with CMBI will be calculated in aggregate and one of the applicable percentage ratios exceeds 5% but is less than 25%. Therefore, both of the First and Second Subscriptions for CMBI Wealth Management Products constituted a discloseable transaction of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.

1

SUBSCRIPTION FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

The Board announces that on 7 January 2020 and 26 February 2020, the Company used internal resources to subscribe for the Wealth Management Products offered by CMBI, summary of which are set out as follows:

CMBI Wealth Management Products

  • the First Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product of RMB16.99 million subscribed on 7 January 2020; and
  • the Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product of HK$100.0 million (equivalent to RMB89.99 million) subscribed on 26 February 2020.

Principal terms of the Wealth Management Products are set out below:

The First Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product

Date of subscription:

7 January 2020

Parties:

(1) the Company, as the subscriber; and

(2) CMBI, as the issuer.

Name of the wealth

CNH 12 months Fixed Coupon Note - CICCFP

management product:

Subscription amount:

RMB16.99 million

Term of investment period:

From 7 January 2020 to 8 January 2021

Type of the product:

Principal not guaranteed with fixed return

Investment portfolio:

The funds raised through this issue of wealth

management product will be invested in fixed rate

notes

Expected rate of

2.99%

return per annum:

Early termination:

The Company does not have a right of early

termination.

2

The Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product

Date of subscription:

26 February 2020

Parties:

(1) the Company, as the subscriber; and

(2) CMBI, as the issuer.

Name of the wealth

China Huarong International Holdings Limited credit

management product:

linked notes due on 3 September 2020 issued by

Huatai International Financial Products Limited

Subscription amount:

HK$100.0 million (equivalent to RMB89.99 million)

Term of investment period:

From 26 February 2020 to 3 September 2020

Type of the product:

Principal not guaranteed with fixed return

Investment portfolio:

The funds raised through this issue of wealth

management product will be invested in the credit

linked notes

Expected rate of

3.10%

return per annum:

Early termination:

The Company does not have a right of early

termination.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR SUBSCRIBING FOR THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

In order to enhance the capital efficiency as well as the return from working capital, the Group reasonably utilises its idle capital to subscribe for wealth management products issued by the commercial banks and other financial institutions in the PRC and Hong Kong to earn additional income without affecting its normal operations. At the same time, wealth management products offer a better potential return to the Group when compared to the deposit interest rates normally offered by commercial banks in the PRC and Hong Kong. The condition of the Wealth Management Products has been closely and effectively monitored by the Company, and the Group has not experienced any losses on the Wealth Management Products up to and as at the date of this announcement.

The Directors are of the view that the subscriptions for the Wealth Management Products are determined on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable, and that the entering into of the agreements for subscriptions for the Wealth Management Products is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

3

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES

The Company

The Company is principally engaged in the business of design, manufacturing, marketing and sale of apparel products and accessories in the PRC, with a focus on menswear.

CMBI

To the best knowledge of the Directors, CMBI is a licensed corporation under the SFO for type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities as defined under the SFO.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, CMBI and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the First Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company. However, as one of the applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the subscription amount of the Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Second Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product constituted a discloseable transaction of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules.

In addition, pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, given that both the First and Second Subscriptions for CMBI Wealth Management Products were made within a 12-month period with the same counterparty, CMBI, and they were still outstanding as at the date of this announcement, each of the outstanding subscription amounts with CMBI will be calculated in aggregate and one of the applicable percentage ratios exceeds 5% but is less than 25%. Therefore, both of the First and Second Subscriptions for CMBI Wealth Management Products constituted a discloseable transaction of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"CMBI"CMB International Securities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and a licensed corporation under the SFO for type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities as defined under the SFO

4

"Company"

"Director(s)"

"First Subscription for CMBI Wealth Management Product"

"Group"

"Hong Kong"

"HK$"

"Listing Rules"

"PRC"

"RMB"

"Second Subscription CMBI

Wealth Management

Product"

"SFO"

"Share(s)"

"Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange"

"Wealth Management Product(s)"

"%"

China Outfitters Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands which has its shares listed on the main board on the Stock Exchange

the director(s) of the Company

the wealth management product agreement entered into between the Company and CMBI on 7 January 2020 with the subscription amount of RM16.99 million

the Company and its subsidiaries

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

Hong Kong Dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the People's Republic of China

Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC

the wealth management product agreement entered into between the Company and CMBI on 26 February 2020 with the subscription amount of HK$100.0 million

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented, or otherwise modified from time to time

ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company

the shareholders of the Company

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

CNH 12 months Fixed Coupon Note - CICCFP and China Huarong International Holdings Limited credit linked notes due on 3 September 2020 issued by Huatai International Financial Products Limited offered by CMBI

Percentage

5

By Order of the Board

China Outfitters Holdings Limited

Zhang Yongli

Chairman

Shanghai, 27 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yongli, Mr. Sun David Lee and Ms. Huang Xiaoyun; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wang Wei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kwong Wilson Wai Sun, Mr. Cui Yi and Mr. Yeung Chi Wai.

6

Disclaimer

China Outfitters Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 11:12:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS
09:52aCHINA OUTFITTERS : Discloseable transactions - subscription for wealth managemen..
PU
02/21CHINA OUTFITTERS : Inside information and profit warning
PU
2019CHINA OUTFITTERS : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the year e..
PU
2019CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2016As China's consumers tighten belts, retailers cut jobs, offer discounts
RE
2012KKR buys into Novo, bets on China youth apparel market
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 472 M
Chart CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Outfitters Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,15  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Li Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Yun Huang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhuo Ping Li Chief Technology Officer
Lee Sun Executive Director
Yi Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%67
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-6.99%211 065
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.97%31 083
VF CORPORATION-23.35%30 153
MONCLER S.P.A.-10.91%9 811
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-13.34%7 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group