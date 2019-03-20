CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00081)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

1. The contracted property sales of the Group and its associates and joint ventures for the year increased to HK$50,540.2 million (2017: HK$37,068.3 million), representing an increase of 36.3% against last year, which corresponded to an aggregated contracted area of 3,998,500 sq.m. (2017: 3,411,900 sq.m.).

2. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded revenue of HK$25,571.3 million, 26.1% increase comparing with last year. Gross profit and margin for the year were HK$7,437.7 million and 29.1% respectively, comparing with HK$4,068.5 million and 20.1% respectively in last year.

3. Operating profit for the year amounted to HK$6,156.5 million, representing an increase of 94.4% against last year. Profit attributable to owners of the Company was HK$2,427.3 million, 90.9% higher than last year. Basic earnings per share were HK73.1 cents (2017 restated: HK53.6 cents).

4. During the year, the Group extended its business to three cities with high growth potential, which were Liuzhou (Guangxi province), Baotou (Inner-Mongolia) and Jining (Shandong province). The Group bagged a total of twenty five land parcels in fourteen cities with a total gross floor area of 5,022,700 sq.m. (attributable to the Group: 4,660,500 sq.m.) for consideration of RMB19,599.6 million.

5. As at 31 December 2018, the gross floor area of total land bank of the Group and its joint ventures reached 21,340,000 sq.m., of which, 252,900 sq.m. was held by joint ventures. The gross floor area of land bank attributable to the Group (including the interests in joint ventures) was 19,976,500 sq.m..

6. In February 2018, the Group successfully raised a net proceeds of HK$4,607.7 million (net of expenses) by way of rights issue on the basis of one rights share for every two shares.

7. Cash and bank balances plus restricted cash and deposits were HK$33,264.2 million in total, 40.3% higher as compared with the last financial year end (HK$23,702.3 million). As at 31 December 2018, the Group was at net cash position (net gearing ratio as at 31 December 2017: 26.8%).

8. The Board recommended the payment of final dividend of HK11.2 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: HK3 cents).

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION

I am pleased to present the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's revenue increased by 26.1% to HK$25,571.3 million comparing with last year, while profit attributable to owners of the Company was HK$2,427.3 million, 90.9% higher than last year. Basic earnings per share were HK73.1 cents.

The business environment in 2018 was extremely challenging and filled with uncertainties, amid the pressure from the Sino- U.S. trade frictions, rebalancing and deleveraging of domestic economy in China and monetary tightening. Affected by economic factors and global financial markets, the exchange rate of Renminbi (RMB) was also volatile notably during the year. Nevertheless, with the deepening of the supply-side structural reforms and introduction of proper policies and measures by the government, the economy of China stayed resilience in the year and the GDP of China still managed a growth of 6.6% year-on-year in 2018.

In view of the complicated operating environment in the year, the Group remained committed to its prudence approach and was dedicated to maintain ample liquidity. In February 2018, thanks to the overwhelming support of the shareholders, the Group raised a net proceeds of HK$4,607.7 million (net of expenses) by way of rights issue on the basis of one rights share for every two shares and in June 2018, the Group successfully completed the issuance of a 3-year US$500 million guaranteed notes. The proceeds from the rights issue were mainly applied for repayment of bank loans while the money from the guaranteed notes issued was largely used for refinancing the US$400 million guaranteed notes due in January 2019. The Group firmly secured its refinancing funding needs in an unclear market from the exercises. Moreover, the amount raised from rights issue significantly enhanced the capital base of the Group and improved its financial muscles to propel its business plan and counter the challenges in a dynamic environment.

In order to improve the operational efficiency, the Group continued to invest in information management systems and optimized the operational structure in the year. The effective management system served as a solid foundation for the sustainable growth of the business. The Group also continued its efforts in perfecting the design of its property products, broadening its product offerings, improving the quality of its projects and upgrading itscustomer services so as to bring additional values to the customers and maintain its leading market position.

The Group was determined in accelerating inventory turnover and continued its flexible and innovative marketing strategies and sales tactics to stimulate property sales. The sales achieved in 2018 was very encouraging despite the complex market condition. With the launch of more promotional campaigns, the Group together with its associates and joint ventures attained record high contracted property sales of HK$50,540.2 million for the year (2017: HK$37,068.3 million), representing an increase of 36.3% against last year, which corresponded to an aggregated contracted area of 3,998,500 square meters (sq.m.) (2017: 3,411,900 sq.m.), representing an increase of 17.2% year-on-year. Of the contracted sales, an amount of HK$974.5 million (2017: HK$4,633.7 million) for an aggregated contracted area of 45,600 sq.m. (2017: 250,300 sq.m.) was contributed by associates and joint ventures. Besides, the balance of preliminary sales at the year-end pending the completion of formal sales and purchase agreements in the pipeline was HK$1,716.0 million for an aggregated contracted area of 141,200 sq.m..

While expediting the property sales, the Group has not slowed down its pace in business expansion, but in a cautious way, and actively monitored land acquisition opportunities in the market so as to enlarge its land bank with good returns for persisted growth. During the year, the Group extended its business to three new cities with high growth potential, which were Liuzhou (Guangxi province), Baotou (Inner-Mongolia) and Jining (Shandong province). The Group bagged a total of twenty five land parcels in fourteen cities in the year, in the districts of Liuzhou, Yancheng, Baotou, Lanzhou, Nantong, Hefei, Ganzhou, Hohhot, Jining, Huizhou, Jilin, Yinchuan, Nanning and Yangzhou with a total gross floor area of 5,022,700 sq.m. (attributable to the Group: 4,660,500 sq.m.). As at 31 December 2018, the gross floor area of total land bank of the Group and its joint ventures in China reached 21,340,000 sq.m., of which, 252,900 sq.m. was held by joint ventures. The gross floor area of land bank attributable to the Group (including the interests in joint ventures) was 19,976,500 sq.m.. The Group held a land bank distributed in 22 cities as at 31 December 2018.

DIVIDEND

The interim dividend paid in October 2018 was HK3 cents per share (2017: HK1 cent per share). After reviewing the result performance for the year and working capital requirements for the Group's future expansion of its business, the Board of the Company recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK11.2 cents per share (2017: HK3 cents per share) for the year ended 31 December 2018. Total dividends for the financial year will amount to HK14.2 cents per share (2017: HK4 cents per share) or HK$486.1 million, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 20%, comparing to the profit attributable to owners of the Company.

The proposed final dividend is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming annual general meeting 2019.

PROSPECTS

The Economy

The world is facing its biggest challenge in a hundred years with significantly raised levels of uncertainty in international political and economic structures. In 2018, frequent rate hikes for the US dollar, together with the US-initiated trade war, intensified uncertainty about global economic growth. The Chinese economy steadily progressed and evolved, but not without concerns.

Having braved the challenges of numerous economic and real estate cycles, the Group strongly believes that China's economy is still in the period of important strategic opportunity. The Group has confidence in the development of China's economy and its own development strategy.

Real Estate Development

The property market was still under regulations in 2018. With the ratcheting up of regulations and controls, transactions slowed in the mainland real estate market.

The Group is of the view that the mainland property market moves from a period of rapid growth to one of steady development. The Group is confident that the development of China's real estate market will remain robust in the medium to long term, and has a clear-eyed understanding of likely short-term adjustments. Aiming to stabilize land prices, housing prices and market expectations, the state policy will strive to balance the government's regulatory grip and steady growth, paying more attention to sustainability while market smoothing operations. It will also reinforce city-specific growth policies, accelerate differentiation in market structure, and command higher expectations of enterprises' strategies, professional capabilities, financial strength, and human resource quality.

With steady development of the economy of China, the Group also expects the property market in third-tier cities will maintain stable. As requested in the Central Economic Work Conference 2018, "Development of urbanization shall be facilitated by making efforts to fulfil the target for granting urban residency to 100 million rural migrant workers by 2020", and the urbanization is still in progress. The progress of development for certain major third-tier cities will be better as driven by higher urbanization rate in these cities. In addition, the possibility of implementation of new property control policy across the country by the government is relatively low. In January this year, the government stated to "properly apply a long-term mechanism for the stable and healthy development of the real estate sector", reaching a consensus that specific policy in relation to property industry should beformulated for each city. Under the guidance of maintaining stability, it is believed that the property control policy in third-tier cities may be progressively relaxed. As skeptical atmosphere has been improving, the property market will be able to grow in a stable manner.

With profound influence of the brand, customer recognition and increasing satisfaction, the Group will continue to be a pioneer in the cities where it operates and look ahead with full confidence.

Group Strategy

The Group is committed to achieve sustainable, stable and healthy growth with high quality in the property market in China.

Fully embraced the government's urbanization and long-term housing policy and on-going infrastructure investment, the Group continues to focus on the emerging cities with the best investment value and growth potentials. Product position remains principally at residential properties in the range of middle to high end.

For attaining long-term growth, the Group continues, in an orderly manner, to seek for business opportunities with investment value and good returns at appropriate and sustainable capital and debt structure. The proceeds from the rights issue and the issuance of guaranteed notes laid down a strong foundation of the strategic framework of the Group and strengthened its capability to expand the operating scale to capture more business and investment opportunities.

As a reputable property developer in the market, the Group believes that it is of paramount importance to build up and maintain a scaled high quality land bank at competitive prices for sustainable growth and maximizing shareholders' returns in long term. Stick firmly to its prudent and cautious investment strategies, the Group closely monitors land acquisition opportunities in different regions for continuous expansion. The Group not only replenishes land in its well-performed cities, but also will extend its footprints, with thoughtful analysis. The Group will actively explore to penetrate into other new cities, mainly regional economic centres closed to metropolitan areas and with high growth potential, and districts where synergies can be achieved with the cities being operated.