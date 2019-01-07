CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Statistics for December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 81)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and its associates and joint ventures (collectively, the "China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies") as follows:

For December 2018, the property contracted sales of the China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies amounted to HK$1,957 million and the contracted GFA reached 144,800 square meters.

From January to December 2018, the total property contracted sales amounted to HK$50,540 million and the total contracted GFA reached 3,998,500 square meters. As at the end of December 2018, the property subscription sales amounted to HK$1,716 million and the subscription GFA reached 141,200 square meters.

In December 2018, the Group acquired six new projects in Yinchuan, Ningxia Autonomous Region, Nanning, Guangxi Province, Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province and Hefei, Anhui Province with an attributable GFA of 1,290,631.00 square meters and the total attributable land cost was RMB 4,999.48 million. Details of the new projects acquired during the year from 1 January to 31

December 2018 are set out in the following:

No. Date City Name of Project Attributable Interest Land Area (m2) Total GFA (m2) Attributable GFA (m2) Attributable Land Cost (RMB mn) 1 27/02/2018 Liuzhou Yufeng District Project 100% 94,697.48 269,588.00 269,588.00 1,828.00 2 09/03/2018 Yancheng Chengnan New District Project 100% 102,945.00 277,036.00 277,036.00 1,160.19 3 15/03/2018 Baotou Xindoushi District Project#1 60% 166,124.00 461,520.00 276,912.00 391.12 4 24/05/2018 Lanzhou Qilihe District Project 100% 78,412.00 325,272.00 325,272.00 1,759.46 5 25/05/2018 Nantong Chongchuan District Project 30% 47,168.00 138,164.00 41,449.20 254.71 6 31/05/2018 Hefei Shushan District Project#1 100% 53,945.00 95,876.00 95,876.00 657.60 7 31/05/2018 Hefei Shushan District Project#2 100% 62,932.00 109,744.00 109,744.00 767.20 8 20/06/2018 Ganzhou Jingkai District Project 100% 71,024.00 216,998.00 216,998.00 743.85 9 28/06/2018 Baotou Xindoushi District Project#2 100% 53,650.00 116,556.00 116,556.00 370.20 10 03/07/2018 Hohhot Saihan District Project 100% 80,360.00 249,816.00 249,816.00 1,312.08 11 06/07/2018 Jining Rencheng District Project 100% 189,688.00 423,578.00 423,578.00 1,189.43 12 13/09/2018 Huizhou Huicheng District Project#1 100% 29,569.00 116,709.00 116,709.00 365.00 No. Date City Name of Project Attributable Interest Land Area (m2) Total GFA (m2) Attributable GFA (m2) Attributable Land Cost (RMB mn) 13 20/09/2018 Jilin Changyi District Project#1 100% 48,605.02 136,227.00 136,227.00 303.91 14 20/09/2018 Jilin Changyi District Project#2 100% 11,811.17 23,641.00 23,641.00 63.80 15 20/09/2018 Jilin Changyi District Project#3 100% 25,851.06 75,539.00 75,539.00 133.48 16 20/09/2018 Jilin Changyi District Project#4 100% 34,728.33 111,941.00 111,941.00 203.26 17 20/09/2018 Jilin Chuanying District Project 100% 63,939.13 156,139.00 156,139.00 157.60 18 20/09/2018 Nantong Kaifa District Project 100% 56,948.00 182,181.00 182,181.00 983.49 19 29/09/2018 Huizhou Huicheng District Project#2 100% 52,919.00 245,537.00 245,537.00 1,101.60 20 05/12/2018 Yinchuan Jinfeng District Project 100% 198,638.00 338,952.00 338,952.00 656.70 21 12/12/2018 Yangzhou Hanjiang District Project#1 100% 101,628.00 222,552.00 222,552.00 843.51 22 14/12/2018 Nanning Qingxiu District Project#1 100% 182,098.78 283,111.00 283,111.00 983.33 23 14/12/2018 Nanning Qingxiu District Project#2 100% 30,357.17 46,543.00 46,543.00 204.91 24 20/12/2018 Hefei Baiyan Technology Park District Project 100% 83,058.00 211,209.00 211,209.00 1,245.87 25 29/12/2018 Yangzhou Hanjiang District Project#2 100% 72,763.00 188,264.00 188,264.00 1,064.16 Total： 1,993,859.14 5,022,693.00 4,741,370.20 18,744.46

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

For and on behalf of

CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS

GROUP LIMITED

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight directors, of which three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Guiqing, Mr. Paul Wang Man Kwan and Mr. Yang Lin; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Yan Jianguo and Mr. Billy Yung Kwok Kee, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Timpson Chung Shui Ming, Mr. Jeffrey Lam Kin Fung and Mr. Dantes Lo Yiu Ching.