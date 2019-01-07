CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Statistics for December 2018
01/07/2019 | 05:04am EST
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 81)
UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and its associates and joint ventures (collectively, the "China OverseasGrand Oceans Series of Companies") as follows:
For December 2018, the property contracted sales of the China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies amounted to HK$1,957 million and the contracted GFA reached 144,800 square meters.
From January to December 2018, the total property contracted sales amounted to HK$50,540 million and the total contracted GFA reached 3,998,500 square meters. As at the end of December 2018, the property subscription sales amounted to HK$1,716 million and the subscription GFA reached 141,200 square meters.
In December 2018, the Group acquired six new projects in Yinchuan, Ningxia Autonomous Region, Nanning, Guangxi Province, Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province and Hefei, Anhui Province with an attributable GFA of 1,290,631.00 square meters and the total attributable land cost was RMB 4,999.48 million. Details of the new projects acquired during the year from 1 January to 31
December 2018 are set out in the following:
No.
Date
City
Name of Project
Attributable
Interest
Land Area
(m2)
Total GFA
(m2)
Attributable GFA (m2)
Attributable Land Cost (RMB mn)
1
27/02/2018
Liuzhou
Yufeng District Project
100%
94,697.48
269,588.00
269,588.00
1,828.00
2
09/03/2018
Yancheng
Chengnan New District Project
100%
102,945.00
277,036.00
277,036.00
1,160.19
3
15/03/2018
Baotou
Xindoushi District Project#1
60%
166,124.00
461,520.00
276,912.00
391.12
4
24/05/2018
Lanzhou
Qilihe District Project
100%
78,412.00
325,272.00
325,272.00
1,759.46
5
25/05/2018
Nantong
Chongchuan District Project
30%
47,168.00
138,164.00
41,449.20
254.71
6
31/05/2018
Hefei
Shushan District Project#1
100%
53,945.00
95,876.00
95,876.00
657.60
7
31/05/2018
Hefei
Shushan District Project#2
100%
62,932.00
109,744.00
109,744.00
767.20
8
20/06/2018
Ganzhou
Jingkai District Project
100%
71,024.00
216,998.00
216,998.00
743.85
9
28/06/2018
Baotou
Xindoushi District Project#2
100%
53,650.00
116,556.00
116,556.00
370.20
10
03/07/2018
Hohhot
Saihan District Project
100%
80,360.00
249,816.00
249,816.00
1,312.08
11
06/07/2018
Jining
Rencheng District Project
100%
189,688.00
423,578.00
423,578.00
1,189.43
12
13/09/2018
Huizhou
Huicheng District Project#1
100%
29,569.00
116,709.00
116,709.00
365.00
No.
Date
City
Name of Project
Attributable
Interest
Land Area
(m2)
Total GFA
(m2)
Attributable GFA (m2)
Attributable Land Cost (RMB mn)
13
20/09/2018
Jilin
Changyi District Project#1
100%
48,605.02
136,227.00
136,227.00
303.91
14
20/09/2018
Jilin
Changyi District Project#2
100%
11,811.17
23,641.00
23,641.00
63.80
15
20/09/2018
Jilin
Changyi District Project#3
100%
25,851.06
75,539.00
75,539.00
133.48
16
20/09/2018
Jilin
Changyi District Project#4
100%
34,728.33
111,941.00
111,941.00
203.26
17
20/09/2018
Jilin
Chuanying District Project
100%
63,939.13
156,139.00
156,139.00
157.60
18
20/09/2018
Nantong
Kaifa District Project
100%
56,948.00
182,181.00
182,181.00
983.49
19
29/09/2018
Huizhou
Huicheng District Project#2
100%
52,919.00
245,537.00
245,537.00
1,101.60
20
05/12/2018
Yinchuan
Jinfeng District Project
100%
198,638.00
338,952.00
338,952.00
656.70
21
12/12/2018
Yangzhou
Hanjiang District Project#1
100%
101,628.00
222,552.00
222,552.00
843.51
22
14/12/2018
Nanning
Qingxiu District Project#1
100%
182,098.78
283,111.00
283,111.00
983.33
23
14/12/2018
Nanning
Qingxiu District Project#2
100%
30,357.17
46,543.00
46,543.00
204.91
24
20/12/2018
Hefei
Baiyan Technology Park District Project
100%
83,058.00
211,209.00
211,209.00
1,245.87
25
29/12/2018
Yangzhou
Hanjiang District Project#2
100%
72,763.00
188,264.00
188,264.00
1,064.16
Total：
1,993,859.14
5,022,693.00
4,741,370.20
18,744.46
The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided forinvestors' reference only.Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.
For and on behalf of
CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS
GROUP LIMITED
Yan Jianguo
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 January 2019
