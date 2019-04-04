CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Statistics for March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 81)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and its associates and joint ventures (collectively, the "China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies") as follows:

For March 2019, the property contracted sales of the China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies amounted to HK$3,443,000,000 and the contracted GFA reached 254,600 square meters. From January to March 2019, the total property contracted sales amounted to HK$9,444,000,000 and the total contracted GFA reached 753,900 square meters. As at the end of March 2019, the property subscription sales amounted to HK$1,064,000,000 and the subscription GFA reached 67,100 square meters.

In March 2019, the Group acquired four new projects in Guilin, Guangxi Province, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, Quanzhou, Fujian Province and Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province with an attributable GFA of 793,992.00 square meters and the total attributable land cost was RMB2,742,020,000. Details of the new projects acquired during the period from 1 January to 31 March 2019 are set out in the following: