CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Statistics for March 2019

04/04/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 81)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and its associates and joint ventures (collectively, the "China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies") as follows:

For March 2019, the property contracted sales of the China Overseas Grand Oceans Series of Companies amounted to HK$3,443,000,000 and the contracted GFA reached 254,600 square meters. From January to March 2019, the total property contracted sales amounted to HK$9,444,000,000 and the total contracted GFA reached 753,900 square meters. As at the end of March 2019, the property subscription sales amounted to HK$1,064,000,000 and the subscription GFA reached 67,100 square meters.

In March 2019, the Group acquired four new projects in Guilin, Guangxi Province, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, Quanzhou, Fujian Province and Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province with an attributable GFA of 793,992.00 square meters and the total attributable land cost was RMB2,742,020,000. Details of the new projects acquired during the period from 1 January to 31 March 2019 are set out in the following:

Attributable

Land Area

Total GFA

Attributable

Attributable

No.

Date

City

Name of Project

Land Cost

Interest

(m2)

(m2)

GFA (m2)

(RMB mn)

1

08/03/2019

Guilin

Diecai District Project

100%

30,654.00

70,131.00

70,131.00

245.92

2

15/03/2019

Changzhou

Tianning Economic

100%

99,951.00

297,298.00

297,298.00

530.00

Development Zone Project

3

15/03/2019

Quanzhou

Jinjiang Chidiannan Project

100%

90,403.00

290,111.00

290,111.00

1,383.00

4

27/03/2019

Xuzhou

Quanshan District Project

100%

45,953.00

136,452.00

136,452.00

583.10

Total

266,961.00

793,992.00

793,992.00

2,742.02

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

For and on behalf of

CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS

GROUP LIMITED

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight directors, of which three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Guiqing, Mr. Paul Wang Man Kwan and Mr. Yang Lin; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Yan Jianguo and Mr. Billy Yung Kwok Kee, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Timpson Chung Shui Ming, Mr. Jeffrey Lam Kin Fung and Mr. Dantes Lo Yiu Ching.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:46:10 UTC
