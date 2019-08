By Saurabh Chaturvedi

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (0688.HK) said its net profit for the first half of the year rose 7.4%, helped by higher sales.

Net profit for the period was 24.94 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.18 billion), compared with HK$23.22 billion a year ago, the property developer said Thursday.

Revenue rose to HK$93.38 billion from HK$88.60 billion a year earlier, it said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com