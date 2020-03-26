Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Overseas Land & Investment Limited    688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED

(688)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Overseas Land & Investment : 2019 Net Profit Rose 10%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:52am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. said that its net profit for 2019 rose 10%, supported by its property development and investment businesses.

Net profit for the full year was 41.62 billion yuan ($5.85 billion), while revenue grew nearly 14% to CNY163.65 billion, the real-estate developer said on Thursday.

"As the coronavirus disease outbreak was happening in China and other countries during the first quarter in 2020, the business and economic activities have been affected," the company said.

The company said it has enough resources to face any counter-cyclical situations.

At the end of 2019, the group had cash amounting to CNY95.45 billion, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
12:52aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : 2019 Net Profit Rose 10%
DJ
03/05CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Property sales and land acquisition updates f..
PU
03/02CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Ho..
PU
02/07CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Appoints Zhang Zhichao as CEO
DJ
02/07CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : (1) change of chief executive officer (2) app..
PU
02/06CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Property sales and land acquisition updates f..
PU
2019CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Land Acquisition Update (for the eleven month..
PU
2019CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Property Sales Update (for the eleven months ..
PU
2019CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Ho..
PU
2019CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Property Sales Update (for the ten months end..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 213 B
EBIT 2019 67 532 M
Net income 2019 45 008 M
Debt 2019 66 778 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 5,84x
P/E ratio 2020 4,92x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 35,11  HKD
Last Close Price 24,05  HKD
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Chao Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Guo Yan Chairman
Liang Luo Vice Chairman, COO, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%32 497
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%35 837
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%27 772
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%25 587
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.26%24 533
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%23 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group