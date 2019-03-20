Log in
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.

(0688)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividends

03/20/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the articles of association (the "Articles") of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company"), all dividends declared on or before 10 August 2012 remaining unclaimed on 4 April 2019 will be forfeited and will revert to the Company.

Pursuant to the Articles, all dividends unclaimed for six years after having been declared may be forfeited by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and shall revert to the Company. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that all dividends declared on or before 10 August 2012 remaining unclaimed on 4 April 2019 will be forfeited and will revert to the Company.

Shareholders who are entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the abovementioned dividends are advised to contact the Company's registrar and transfer office, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but no later than 4:30 p.m. on 4 April 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:59:02 UTC
