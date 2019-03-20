China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividends

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the articles of association (the "Articles") of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company"), all dividends declared on or before 10 August 2012 remaining unclaimed on 4 April 2019 will be forfeited and will revert to the Company.

Shareholders who are entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the abovementioned dividends are advised to contact the Company's registrar and transfer office, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but no later than 4:30 p.m. on 4 April 2019.

