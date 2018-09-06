China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition Update (for the Eight Months Ended 31 August 2018)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide to its shareholders the below update on the land acquisitions carried out by the Company and China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO"), an associate of the Company, for the eight months ended 31 August 2018 (the "Land Acquisition Update"). The Land Acquisition Update is also available on the website of the Company(www.coli.com.hk).

For August 2018, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 5 land parcels in Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Yantai, Beijing and Harbin with aggregate attributable gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,284,984.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB10,103.97 million.

In addition, for August 2018, COGO (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COGO Group")) did not acquire any land parcels.

.

.

Details of the land acquisitions are set out below for reference:

Land parcels acquired by the Group in 2018 No. Date of acquisition City in which land acquired is located Name of development project Percentage interest attributable to the Company Land area (m2) Total GFA (m2) Attributable GFA (m2) Land premium (RMB mn) (Note 1) 1 January Foshan Shunde District Project 100% 149,322.40 385,747.00 385,747.00 1,840.00 2 January Hangzhou Binjiang District Project 100% 22,935.00 89,276.00 89,276.00 2,213.18 3 January Beijing Changping District Project 100% 175,115.00 489,691.00 489,691.00 5,450.00 4 January Guangzhou Nansha District Project (Note 2) 100% 78,951.00 233,512.00 233,512.00 1,823.78 5 February Shenzhen Pingshan District Project (Note 2) 100% 19,194.68 124,300.00 124,300.00 1,254.50 6 February Beijing Daxing District Project #1 100% 74,464.00 205,538.00 205,538.00 3,275.00 7 February Kunming Wuhua District Project 60% 102,719.82 515,348.00 309,208.80 1,476.63 8 February Urumqi Shuimogou District Project #1 100% 33,664.18 144,776.00 144,776.00 602.80 9 February Urumqi Shuimogou District Project #2 100% 34,804.71 142,821.00 142,821.00 615.50 10 February Shenyang Hunnan District Project 100% 179,941.83 450,439.00 450,439.00 1,743.64 11 February Guangzhou Panyu District Project 14.28% 76,285.00 365,628.00 52,211.68 473.75 12 February Chongqing Banan District Project 51% 89,257.00 299,427.00 152,707.77 367.20 13 February Wuhan Jiangan District Project 100% 21,774.00 129,571.00 129,571.00 1,080.00 14 February Xi'an Changan District Project (Note 2) 100% 131,434.69 569,351.00 569,351.00 1,360.00 15 February Jinan Gaoxin District Project #1 100% 199,739.00 450,096.00 450,096.00 2,487.29 16 March Changsha Yuhua District Project 100% 70,673.90 343,263.00 343,263.00 1,117.00 17 March Qingdao Gaoxin District Project 100% 85,732.50 231,555.00 231,555.00 871.90 18 April Beijing Daxing District Project #2 33% 31,049.00 128,364.00 42,360.12 483.45 19 April Kunming Guandu District Project 100% 116,803.38 584,063.47 584,063.47 2,850.41 20 May Urumqi Gaoxin District Project 100% 16,644.61 76,253.14 76,253.14 332.00 21 May Chongqing Nanchuan District Project 100% 120,631.00 291,719.00 291,719.00 204.50 22 June Urumqi Huizhan Pian District Project 100% 57,726.16 239,722.00 239,722.00 781.20 23 June Fuzhou Gaoxin District Project 100% 30,043.00 112,383.00 112,383.00 788.31 24 June Changchun Beihu District Project 100% 172,207.00 571,692.00 571,692.00 2,029.03 25 June Tianjin Hongqiao District project 25% 52,482.60 241,900.00 60,475.00 880.00 26 June Jinan Gaoxin District Project #2 33% 215,377.00 473,888.00 156,383.04 818.40 27 July Nanchang Xinjian District Project 100% 64,307.00 105,704.00 105,704.00 490.98 28 July Hangzhou Xihu District Project 100% 39,344.00 134,241.00 134,241.00 3,338.56 29 July Foshan Shunde District Project 100% 16,646.16 55,121.00 55,121.00 336.00 30 July Nanchang Ganjiang New District Project 100% 111,477.00 282,468.00 282,468.00 1,203.95 31 July Suzhou Gaoxin District Project 51% 54,100.00 158,506.00 80,838.06 1,599.45 32 July Ningbo Yinzhou District Project 100% 37,266.00 106,925.00 106,925.00 769.02 33 August Nanjing Jiangbei New District Project 100% 149,465.00 456,686.00 456,686.00 5,640.00 34 August Zhengzhou Zhengdong New District Project 100% 51,922.88 139,110.00 139,110.00 1,575.00 35 August Yantai Fushan District Project 100% 119,919.00 415,372.00 415,372.00 477.17 36 August Beijing Daxing District Project #3 100% 39,735.00 145,140.00 145,140.00 1,727.00 37 August Harbin Songbei District Project 100% 63,157.47 128,676.00 128,676.00 684.80 Sub-total for the Group: 3,106,311.97 10,018,272.61 8,689,396.08 55,061.40 Land acquisitions by the COGO Group in 2018 Land area (m2) Total GFA (m2) Attributable GFA (m2) Land premium (RMB mn) (Note 1) Sub-total for the COGO Group: 1,000,945.48 2,684,148.00 2,402,825.20 10,433.84 TOTAL: 4,107,257.45 12,702,420.61 11,092,221.28 65,495.24

Note:

1. The land premium illustrated in the table above represents the full sum of land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant acquisition.

2. This project requires the Group to build housing, commodity housing, resettlement housing or affordable housing, which is to be transferred to the local city government free of charge or to be repurchased by the local city government at predetermined price.

The above Land Acquisition Update has been prepared based on the respective internal management records of the Company and COGO which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company and COGO on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.