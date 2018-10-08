Log in
China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition Update (for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2018)

10/08/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide to its shareholders the below update on the land acquisitions carried out by the Company and China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO"), an associate of the Company, for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Land Acquisition Update"). The Land Acquisition Update is also available on the website of the Company(www.coli.com.hk).

For September 2018, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 5 land parcels in Jinan, Harbin, Beijing, Changchun and Ezhou with aggregate attributable gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,352,569.50 square meters, of which 1 will be developed in form of cooperation project. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB7,141.06 million.

In addition, for September 2018, COGO (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COGO Group")) acquired 8 land parcels in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, Jilin, Jilin Province and Nantong, Jiangsu Province with an attributable GFA of 1,047,914.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the COGO Group in respect of such land parcels amounted to approximately RMB3,312.14 million.

Details of the land acquisitions are set out below for reference:

Land parcels acquired by the Group in 2018

No.

Date of acquisition

City in which land acquired is located

Name of development project

Percentage interest attributable to the Company

Land area

(m2)

Total GFA

(m2)

Attributable

GFA (m2)

Land premium

(RMB mn)

(Note 1)

1

January

Foshan

Shunde District Project

100%

149,322.40

385,747.00

385,747.00

1,840.00

2

January

Hangzhou

Binjiang District Project

100%

22,935.00

89,276.00

89,276.00

2,213.18

3

January

Beijing

Changping District Project

100%

175,115.00

489,691.00

489,691.00

5,450.00

4

January

Guangzhou

Nansha District

Project (Note 2)

100%

78,951.00

233,512.00

233,512.00

1,823.78

5

February

Shenzhen

Pingshan District Project

(Note 2)

100%

19,194.68

124,300.00

124,300.00

1,254.50

6

February

Beijing

Daxing District Project #1

100%

74,464.00

205,538.00

205,538.00

3,275.00

7

February

Kunming

Wuhua District Project

60%

102,719.82

515,348.00

309,208.80

1,476.63

8

February

Urumqi

Shuimogou District Project #1

100%

33,664.18

144,776.00

144,776.00

602.80

9

February

Urumqi

Shuimogou District Project #2

100%

34,804.71

142,821.00

142,821.00

615.50

10

February

Shenyang

Hunnan District Project

100%

179,941.83

450,439.00

450,439.00

1,743.64

11

February

Guangzhou

Panyu District Project

14.28%

76,285.00

365,628.00

52,211.68

473.75

12

February

Chongqing

Banan District Project

51%

89,257.00

299,427.00

152,707.77

367.20

13

February

Wuhan

Jiangan District Project

100%

21,774.00

129,571.00

129,571.00

1,080.00

14

February

Xi'an

Changan District Project

(Note 2)

100%

131,434.69

569,351.00

569,351.00

1,360.00

15

February

Jinan

Gaoxin District Project #1

100%

199,739.00

450,096.00

450,096.00

2,487.29

16

March

Changsha

Yuhua District Project

100%

70,673.90

343,263.00

343,263.00

1,117.00

17

March

Qingdao

Gaoxin District Project

100%

85,732.50

231,555.00

231,555.00

871.90

18

April

Beijing

Daxing District Project #2

33%

31,049.00

128,364.00

42,360.12

483.45

19

April

Kunming

Guandu District Project

100%

116,803.38

584,063.47

584,063.47

2,850.41

20

May

Urumqi

Gaoxin District Project

100%

16,644.61

76,253.14

76,253.14

332.00

21

May

Chongqing

Nanchuan District Project

100%

120,631.00

291,719.00

291,719.00

204.50

22

June

Urumqi

Huizhan Pian District Project

100%

57,726.16

239,722.00

239,722.00

781.20

23

June

Fuzhou

Gaoxin District Project

100%

30,043.00

112,383.00

112,383.00

788.31

24

June

Changchun

Beihu District Project

100%

172,207.00

571,692.00

571,692.00

2,029.03

25

June

Tianjin

Hongqiao District Project

25%

52,482.60

241,900.00

60,475.00

880.00

26

June

Jinan

Gaoxin District Project #2

33%

215,377.00

473,888.00

156,383.04

818.40

27

July

Nanchang

Xinjian District Project

100%

64,307.00

105,704.00

105,704.00

490.98

28

July

Hangzhou

Xihu District Project

100%

39,344.00

134,241.00

134,241.00

3,338.56

29

July

Foshan

Shunde District Project

100%

16,646.16

55,121.00

55,121.00

336.00

30

July

Nanchang

Ganjiang New District Project

100%

111,477.00

282,468.00

282,468.00

1,203.95

31

July

Suzhou

Gaoxin District Project

51%

54,100.00

158,506.00

80,838.06

1,599.45

32

July

Ningbo

Yinzhou District Project

100%

37,266.00

106,925.00

106,925.00

769.02

33

August

Nanjing

Jiangbei New District Project

100%

149,465.00

456,686.00

456,686.00

5,640.00

34

August

Zhengzhou

Zhengdong New District Project

100%

51,922.88

139,110.00

139,110.00

1,575.00

35

August

Yantai

Fushan District Project

100%

119,919.00

415,372.00

415,372.00

477.17

36

August

Beijing

Daxing District Project #3

100%

39,735.00

145,140.00

145,140.00

1,727.00

37

August

Harbin

Songbei District Project

100%

63,157.47

128,676.00

128,676.00

684.80

38

September

Jinan

Licheng District Project

100%

70,211.00

307,429.00

307,429.00

979.00

39

September

Harbin

Daoli District Project

100%

48,396.20

158,198.00

158,198.00

752.30

40

September

Beijing

Chaoyang District Project

100%

74,980.00

143,113.00

143,113.00

2,910.00

41

September

Changchun

Beihu Technology Development District Project

100%

199,999.00

530,355.00

530,355.00

1,571.59

42

September

Ezhou

Gedian Development District Project

50%

123,756.30

426,949.00

213,474.50

928.17

Sub-total for the Group:

3,623,654.47

11,584,316.61

10,041,965.58

62,202.46

Land acquisitions by the COGO Group in 2018

Land area

(m2)

Total GFA

(m2)

Attributable

GFA (m2)

Land premium

(RMB mn)

(Note 1)

Sub-total for the COGO Group:

1,325,316.19

3,732,062.00

3,450,739.20

13,745.98

TOTAL:

4,948,970.66

15,316,378.61

13,492,704.78

75,948.44

Note:

  • 1. The land premium illustrated in the table above represents the full sum of land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant acquisition.

  • 2. This project requires the Group to build housing, commodity housing, resettlement housing or affordable housing, which is to be transferred to the local city government free of charge or to be repurchased by the local city government at predetermined price.

The above Land Acquisition Update has been prepared based on the respective internal management records of the Company and COGO which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company and COGO on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 8 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:37:07 UTC
