China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition Update (for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2018)
0
01/07/2019 | 05:09am EST
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 688)
LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide to its shareholders the below update on the land acquisitions carried out by the Company and China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO"), an associate of the Company, for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Land Acquisition Update"). The Land Acquisition Update is also available on the website of the Company(www.coli.com.hk).
For December 2018, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 10 land parcels in Dalian, Wuhan, Yantai, Qingdao, Chengdu, Changchun, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong with aggregate attributable gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,815,791.85 square meters, of which 3 will be developed in form of cooperation projects. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB15,452.58 million.
In addition, for December 2018, COGO (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COGO Group")) acquired 6 land parcels in Yinchuan, Ningxia Autonomous Region, Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, Nanning, Guangxi Province and Hefei, Anhui Province with an attributable GFA of 1,290,631.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the COGO Group in respect of such land parcels amounted to approximately RMB4,998.48 million.
Details of the land acquisitions are set out below for reference:
Land parcels acquired by the Group in 2018
No.
Date of acquisition
City in which land acquired is located
Name of development project
Percentage interest attributable to the Company
Land area
(m2)
Total GFA
(m2)
Attributable
GFA (m2)
Land premium
(RMB mn)
(Note 1)
1
January
Foshan
Shunde District Project
100%
149,322.40
385,747.00
385,747.00
1,840.00
2
January
Hangzhou
Binjiang District Project
100%
22,935.00
89,276.00
89,276.00
2,213.18
3
January
Beijing
Changping District Project
100%
175,115.00
489,691.00
489,691.00
5,450.00
4
January
Guangzhou
Nansha District
Project(Note 2)
100%
78,951.00
233,512.00
233,512.00
1,823.78
5
February
Shenzhen
Pingshan District Project(Note 2)
100%
19,194.68
124,300.00
124,300.00
1,254.50
6
February
Beijing
Daxing District Project #1
100%
74,464.00
205,538.00
205,538.00
3,275.00
7
February
Kunming
Wuhua District Project
60%
102,719.82
515,348.00
309,208.80
1,476.63
8
February
Urumqi
Shuimogou District Project #1
100%
33,664.18
144,776.00
144,776.00
602.80
9
February
Urumqi
Shuimogou District Project #2
100%
34,804.71
142,821.00
142,821.00
615.50
10
February
Shenyang
Hunnan District Project
100%
179,941.83
450,439.00
450,439.00
1,743.64
11
February
Guangzhou
Panyu District Project
14.28%
76,285.00
365,628.00
52,211.68
473.75
12
February
Chongqing
Banan District Project
51%
89,257.00
299,427.00
152,707.77
367.20
13
February
Wuhan
Jiang'an District Project #1(Note 3)
51%
21,774.00
129,571.00
66,081.21
550.80
14
February
Xi'an
Changan District
Project(Note 2)
100%
131,434.69
569,351.00
569,351.00
1,360.00
15
February
Jinan
Gaoxin District Project #1(Note 3)
34%
199,739.00
450,096.00
153,032.64
845.68
16
March
Changsha
Yuhua District Project
100%
70,673.90
343,263.00
343,263.00
1,117.00
17
March
Qingdao
Gaoxin District Project#1
100%
85,732.50
231,555.00
231,555.00
871.90
18
April
Beijing
Daxing District Project #2
33%
31,049.00
128,364.00
42,360.12
483.45
19
April
Kunming
Guandu District Project
100%
116,803.38
584,063.47
584,063.47
2,850.41
20
May
Urumqi
Gaoxin District Project
100%
16,644.61
76,253.14
76,253.14
332.00
21
May
Chongqing
Nanchuan District Project
100%
120,631.00
291,719.00
291,719.00
204.50
22
June
Urumqi
Huizhan Pian District Project
100%
57,726.16
239,722.00
239,722.00
781.20
23
June
Fuzhou
Gaoxin District Project
100%
30,043.00
112,383.00
112,383.00
788.31
24
June
Changchun
Beihu District Project
100%
172,207.00
571,692.00
571,692.00
2,029.03
25
June
Tianjin
Hongqiao District Project
25%
52,482.60
241,900.00
60,475.00
880.00
26
June
Jinan
Gaoxin District Project #2
33%
215,377.00
473,888.00
156,383.04
818.40
27
July
Nanchang
Xinjian District Project
100%
64,307.00
105,704.00
105,704.00
490.98
28
July
Hangzhou
Xihu District Project
100%
39,344.00
134,241.00
134,241.00
3,338.56
29
July
Foshan
Shunde District Project
100%
16,646.16
55,121.00
55,121.00
336.00
30
July
Nanchang
Ganjiang New District Project
100%
111,477.00
282,468.00
282,468.00
1,203.95
31
July
Suzhou
Gaoxin District Project
51%
54,100.00
158,506.00
80,838.06
1,599.45
32
July
Ningbo
Yinzhou District Project
100%
37,266.00
106,925.00
106,925.00
769.02
33
August
Nanjing
Jiangbei New District Project
100%
149,465.00
456,686.00
456,686.00
5,640.00
34
August
Zhengzhou
Zhengdong New District Project
100%
51,922.88
139,110.00
139,110.00
1,575.00
35
August
Yantai
Fushan District Project
100%
119,919.00
415,372.00
415,372.00
477.17
36
August
Beijing
Daxing District Project #3
100%
39,735.00
145,140.00
145,140.00
1,727.00
37
August
Harbin
Songbei District Project
100%
63,157.47
128,676.00
128,676.00
684.80
38
September
Jinan
Licheng District Project
100%
70,211.00
307,429.00
307,429.00
979.00
39
September
Harbin
Daoli District Project #1
100%
48,396.20
158,198.00
158,198.00
752.30
40
September
Beijing
Chaoyang District Project
100%
74,980.00
143,113.00
143,113.00
2,910.00
41
September
Changchun
Beihu Technology Development District Project
100%
199,999.00
530,355.00
530,355.00
1,571.59
42
September
Ezhou
Gedian Development District Project
50%
123,756.30
426,949.00
213,474.50
928.17
43
October
Shanghai
Putuo District Project #1
70%
14,904.10
55,260.00
38,682.00
1,357.31
44
October
Shanghai
Putuo District Project #2
70%
23,391.80
116,371.00
81,459.70
2,618.50
45
October
Shanghai
Putuo District Project #3
70%
23,122.10
85,305.00
59,713.50
2,051.09
46
October
Shanghai
Putuo District Project #4
70%
8,579.70
97,158.00
68,010.60
552.65
47
October
Harbin
Daoli District Project #2
100%
47,078.90
154,198.00
154,198.00
619.68
48
October
Wuhan
Jiang'an District Project #2
99%
17,925.00
146,509.00
145,043.91
1,370.16
49
October
Beijing
Shijingshan District Project
80%
61,128.00
246,064.00
196,851.20
3,867.20
50
November
Qingdao
Shibei District Project
100%
42,474.30
181,151.00
181,151.00
996.11
51
November
Guangzhou
Zengcheng District Project #1
25%
133,319.08
595,713.00
148,928.25
1,248.75
52
November
Guangzhou
Zengcheng District Project #2
20%
85,336.00
380,331.00
76,066.20
643.60
53
November
Fuzhou
Jinan District Project
50%
35,195.00
137,226.00
68,613.00
543.50
54
December
Dalian
Gaoxin Yuan District Project
100%
67,485.80
179,540.00
179,540.00
1,602.34
55
December
Wuhan
Caidian District Project
100%
91,025.00
360,501.00
360,501.00
752.70
56
December
Yantai
Zhifu District Project
100%
29,750.80
52,768.00
52,768.00
264.20
57
December
Qingdao
Gaoxin District Project #2
18%
317,762.00
1,160,118.00
208,821.24
386.19
58
December
Qingdao
Gaoxin District Project #3
18%
292,876.00
1,216,688.00
219,003.84
408.42
59
December
Chengdu
Tianfu New District Project
100%
64,206.30
182,195.00
182,195.00
1,454.27
60
December
Changchun
Jingyue District Project
100%
132,563.00
310,679.00
310,679.00
1,311.80
61
December
Suzhou
Gongye Yuan District Project
100%
8,560.58
154,250.00
154,250.00
575.30
62
December
Shanghai
Pudong New District Project
49%
102,916.30
189,473.00
92,841.77
1,683.78
63
December
Hong Kong
Kai Tak Project
100%
9,048.00
55,192.00
55,192.00
7,013.58
(Note 4)
Sub-total for the Group:
5,232,302.23
17,641,006.61
12,715,921.64
91,352.78
Land acquisitions by the COGO Group in 2018
Land area
(m2)
Total GFA
(m2)
Attributable
GFA (m2)
Land premium
(RMB mn)
(Note 1)
Sub-total for the COGO Group:
1,993,859.14
5,022,693.00
4,741,370.20
18,744.46
TOTAL:
7,226,161.37
22,663,699.61
17,457,291.84
110,097.24
Note:
1.
The land premium illustrated in the table above represents the full sum of land premium payable
by the Group in respect of the relevant acquisition.
2.
This project requires the Group to build housing, commodity housing, resettlement housing or
affordable housing, which is to be transferred to the local city government free of charge or to be
repurchased by the local city government at predetermined price.
3.
Project stake has been adjusted and will be developed in form of cooperation project.
4.
Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.873.
The above Land Acquisition Update has been prepared based on the respective internal management records of the Company and COGO which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company and COGO on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.
By Order of the Board
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
Yan Jianguo
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 7 January 2019
