CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. (0688)
China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Property Sales Update (for the Eight Months Ended 31 August 2018)

09/06/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain operating data of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") for the eight months ended 31 August 2018 (the "Property Sales Update"). This announcement (with the appendix containing the Property Sales Update) is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

Please be informed that the Property Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the China Overseas Series of Companies which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Property Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Appendix

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

For August 2018, the contracted property sales of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") amounted to approximately HK$26.156 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 1,266,200 square meters.

From January to August 2018, the accumulated contracted property sales of the China Overseas Series of Companies amounted to approximately HK$200.05 billion and the accumulated corresponding GFA sold was approximately 10,927,800 square meters.

In addition, as at 31 August 2018, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately HK$42.435 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

The following tables illustrate the contracted property sales and the corresponding GFA sold of the China Overseas Series of Companies for August 2018 and for the period from January to August 2018:

Table 1: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for August 2018

Contracted property sales

(HK$'00 million)

Contracted area sold GFA

('0000 sq.m.)

The Company and its subsidiaries

Regional Breakdown(Note)

Hua Nan Region

20.78

8.24

Hua Dong Region

17.79

11.24

Hua Bei Region

54.39

17.14

Northern Region

35.94

25.19

Western Region

22.62

13.98

Hong Kong and Macau

1.28

0.02

Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries

152.80

75.81

Joint ventures and associates of the Company

65.75

19.00

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

43.01

31.81

Total

261.56

126.62

Table 2: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for the period from January to August 2018

Contracted property sales

(HK$'00 million)

Contracted area sold GFA

('0000 sq.m.)

The Company and its subsidiaries

Regional Breakdown(Note)

Hua Nan Region

192.97

83.25

Hua Dong Region

210.91

82.32

Hua Bei Region

466.18

207.15

Northern Region

270.99

208.37

Western Region

196.40

126.79

Hong Kong and Macau

50.48

2.33

Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries

1,387.93

710.21

Joint ventures and associates of the Company

244.98

93.95

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

367.59

288.62

Total

2,000.50

1,092.78

Note:

The regional breakdown shown in the above Table 1 and Table 2 is based on the locations of the regional headquarters responsible for the management of the relevant development projects, and is for reference only. The updates for cities covered in each region are set out in the annual report and interim report of the Company.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:26:09 UTC
