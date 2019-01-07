Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.    0688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. (0688)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Property Sales Update (for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain operating data of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Property Sales Update"). This announcement (with the appendix containing the Property Sales Update) is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

Please be informed that the Property Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the China Overseas Series of Companies which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Property Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Appendix

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

For December 2018, the contracted property sales of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") amounted to approximately HK$28.402 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 1,235,800 square meters.

From January to December 2018, the accumulated contracted property sales of the China Overseas Series of Companies amounted to approximately HK$301.240 billion and the accumulated corresponding GFA sold was approximately 15,934,500 square meters.

In addition, as at 31 December 2018, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately HK$36.803 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

The following tables illustrate the contracted property sales and the corresponding GFA sold of the China Overseas Series of Companies for December 2018 and for the year from January to December 2018:

Table 1: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for December 2018

Contracted property sales

(HK$'00 million)

Contracted area sold GFA

('0000 sq.m.)

The Company and its subsidiaries

Regional Breakdown(Note)

Hua Nan Region

32.12

10.98

Hua Dong Region

95.31

23.02

Hua Bei Region

23.50

6.14

Northern Region

19.78

14.91

Western Region

21.81

14.02

Hong Kong and Macau

0.29

0.01

Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries

192.81

69.08

Joint ventures and associates of the Company

71.64

40.02

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

19.57

14.48

Total

284.02

123.58

Table 2: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for the year from January to December 2018

Contracted property sales

(HK$'00 million)

Contracted area sold GFA

('0000 sq.m.)

The Company and its subsidiaries

Regional Breakdown(Note)

Hua Nan Region

359.90

138.24

Hua Dong Region

411.22

155.86

Hua Bei Region

575.45

244.42

Northern Region

383.96

293.25

Western Region

261.10

169.11

Hong Kong and Macau

55.18

2.51

Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries

2,046.81

1,003.39

Joint ventures and associates of the Company

460.19

190.22

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

505.40

399.84

Total

3,012.40

1,593.45

Note:

The regional breakdown shown in the above Table 1 and Table 2 is based on the locations of the regional headquarters responsible for the management of the relevant development projects, and is for reference only. The updates for cities covered in each region are set out in the annual report and interim report of the Company.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 10:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
05:19aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sal..
PU
05:09aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition ..
PU
05:09aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Property Sales Up..
PU
01/03CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : UBS lifts China Overseas to HK$35.3
AQ
01/02China warns cities to cut reliance on property, developers' shares fall
RE
01/01CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 Decembe..
PU
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Retreats While Other Asian Markets Eke Out Cautious Gain..
DJ
2018Chinese Property Stocks Get a Shot of Adrenaline
DJ
2018CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Revision of Annua..
PU
2018CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Wins Platinum Award at..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 202 B
EBIT 2018 63 216 M
Net income 2018 41 970 M
Debt 2018 74 038 M
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 7,06
P/E ratio 2019 5,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 290 B
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 32,6  HKD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.12%37 066
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.67%43 422
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.71%37 368
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD2.17%27 748
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.33%26 354
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.72%25 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.