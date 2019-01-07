China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Property Sales Update (for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2018)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain operating data of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Property Sales Update"). This announcement (with the appendix containing the Property Sales Update) is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

Please be informed that the Property Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the China Overseas Series of Companies which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Property Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

For December 2018, the contracted property sales of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") amounted to approximately HK$28.402 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 1,235,800 square meters.

From January to December 2018, the accumulated contracted property sales of the China Overseas Series of Companies amounted to approximately HK$301.240 billion and the accumulated corresponding GFA sold was approximately 15,934,500 square meters.

In addition, as at 31 December 2018, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately HK$36.803 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

The following tables illustrate the contracted property sales and the corresponding GFA sold of the China Overseas Series of Companies for December 2018 and for the year from January to December 2018:

Table 1: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for December 2018

Contracted property sales (HK$'00 million) Contracted area sold GFA ('0000 sq.m.) The Company and its subsidiaries Regional Breakdown(Note) Hua Nan Region 32.12 10.98 Hua Dong Region 95.31 23.02 Hua Bei Region 23.50 6.14 Northern Region 19.78 14.91 Western Region 21.81 14.02 Hong Kong and Macau 0.29 0.01 Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries 192.81 69.08 Joint ventures and associates of the Company 71.64 40.02 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited 19.57 14.48 Total 284.02 123.58

Table 2: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for the year from January to December 2018

Contracted property sales (HK$'00 million) Contracted area sold GFA ('0000 sq.m.) The Company and its subsidiaries Regional Breakdown(Note) Hua Nan Region 359.90 138.24 Hua Dong Region 411.22 155.86 Hua Bei Region 575.45 244.42 Northern Region 383.96 293.25 Western Region 261.10 169.11 Hong Kong and Macau 55.18 2.51 Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries 2,046.81 1,003.39 Joint ventures and associates of the Company 460.19 190.22 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited 505.40 399.84 Total 3,012.40 1,593.45

Note:

The regional breakdown shown in the above Table 1 and Table 2 is based on the locations of the regional headquarters responsible for the management of the relevant development projects, and is for reference only. The updates for cities covered in each region are set out in the annual report and interim report of the Company.