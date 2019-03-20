Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.    0688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.

(0688)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Overseas Land & Investment : Announces 2018 Annual Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 01:40am EDT

2018 profit attributable to shareholdersamounted to HK$44.9 billion, net profit margin 26.2%,

91.44 million sq mland bank as at the end of 2018, 2019 sales targetHK$350 billion

(Hong Kong, 20 March 2019) China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. ('COLI' or the 'Group', stock code: 0688.HK) announced its 2018 annual results today.

In 2018, the Group achieved better and faster development. Facing the new environment with increased tightening measures and tightened liquidity, the group adhered to the development strategy of seeking and making progress steadily. Contracted property sales of the Group Series of Companies were HK$301.24 billion, representing an increase of 29.8% YoY.

Profitability remained at industry-leading level, creating stable dividend growth to shareholders. In 2018, the revenue of the Group was HK$171.46 billion; operating profit was HK$70.73 billion; profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was HK$44.9 billion; net profit margin amounted to 26.2%, remaining at a high level in the industry. As at the end of 2018, equity attributable to shareholders were HK$283.48 billion, at industry-leading level, and net assets per share increased by 6.7% to HK$25.87. The Group proposed a final dividend of HK50 cents per share. Together with the interim dividend, the total dividend per share for the year was HK90 cents.

Revenue from commercial properties rose rapidly, staying ahead in the office building segment. In 2018, the Group's total operating revenue from commercial properties was HK$4.06 billion, up by 38.1%. As at the end of 2018, the total area of commercial properties held by the Group Series of Companies and under operations was 4.09m sq m, which comprised a total of 42 office buildings, 13 shopping malls and 12 premium hotels. The Group is the biggest developer of office buildings under single ownership and the leased area exceeded 500,000 sq m for two consecutive years, attracting more than 120 of Fortune Global 500 companies taking on lease in the China Overseas office buildings. The Group's co-working office brand 'OfficeZip' established presence in six mainland China cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu, with co-working area amounting to approximately 30,000 sq m. It is expected that the total operating revenue from commercial properties will exceed HK$10 billion in 5 years.

Financially stable with ample cash. Committing to the principle of prudent financial management, the Group maintained the lowest debt to asset ratio among those real estate companies with an annual contracted sales above HK$100 billion. By the end of 2018, the net gearing was 33.7%, the weighted average borrowing costs were 4.30%, among the lowest level in the industry. The Group has ample cash on hand, amounting to HK$100.56 billion.

Adhered to a land acquisition strategy of seeking steady progress amid stability. In 2018, the Group acquired 63 parcels of land in 28 cities in mainland China and Hong Kong, adding a total gross floor area ('GFA') of 17.64m sq m with an attributable interest of 12.72m sq m, and a total land premium of HK$144.32 billion with an attributable interest of HK$108.44 billion. Among the new additions to the land reserve, Hongqi Village in Shanghai, which is the largest urban village redevelopment project in the city's downtown area, and Kai Tak Area 4B Site 2 in Kowloon, Hong Kong, attracted much market attention. As at the end of 2018, the Group Series of Companies' total land bank was 91.44m sq m.

Promoting innovative businesses in an orderly manner and launching new businesses into operation. In 2018, the Group's new businesses focused on real estate development saw 13 projects coming on stream, covering the Group's 3 businesses segments - education, senior living and logistics, in 12 business types, ranging from schools, kindergartens, COLI Academy, outdoor campsites and senior apartments, to logistic industrial parks and more, with a cumulative operating area exceeding 350,000sq m. The Group will continue to explore new growth opportunities that drive its sustainable long-term development.

Diversified land acquisition channels, leveraging on an integrated model of investment, construction and operations. Last year, the Group made use of diversified land acquisition channels, leveraging on an integrated model of investment, construction and operations, the Group developed innovative investment channels. The first one is the Shenzhen Contemporary Art Centre and Urban Planning Exhibition Hall, which is one of the 60 major landmark construction projects in the 'Twelfth Five-Year Plan' of Shenzhen, established as one of the new Shenzhen cultural landmarks. Another is the 'Xiong An First-Bid'- Xiong An Citizen Service Centre, which is a project led by the Group to invest, construct and operate. Serving as the command and management centre for the construction of Xiong An new district, the project is a showcase of future cities.

Launched a share option scheme and named by the Central Government as a pilot organization for the 'Professional Manager' system. In 2018, the Group launched its share option scheme, granting share options comprising 107 million shares to 404 middle to senior executives. In the next few years, the Group will launch the share option scheme in phases. During the year, the Group is named by the Central Government as a pilot organization for the 'Professional Manager' system. Our senior executives all signed a professional manager agreement pledging their commitment to effectively create value for the Company, aligning the interest of the Company, its shareholders, business associates, staff and the community.

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the Group, representing an era of maturity and confidence on the path ahead. Having braved the challenges of numerous economic and real estate cycles, the Group strongly believes that China's economy is still in a period of strategic opportunity, with much room for development. Aiming to stabilise land prices, housing prices and market expectations, government policies will continue to balance between solidifying results from prior measures and maintaining steady growth. It will also reinforce city-specific policies.

In connection with the market trend, Mr. Yan Jianguo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, said, 'The Group will maintain its strategies and stay committed to its vision 'to be an exceptional international property developer and operator', firmly adhering to becoming a company of 'Four Excellences', with its operating philosophy of 'good products, good services, good effectiveness and good citizenship', maintaining its positioning to focus on 'major cities, mainstream areas and mainstream products', and stride through market cycles to better and faster development. Taking into account the fact that the mainland real estate industry is evolving to a steady development period, the 2019 annual contracted sales target of the Group Series of Companies is HK$350 billion.'

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 05:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
01:40aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Largely Down As Investors Take Wait-and-see Appro..
DJ
03/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate
DJ
03/06CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sal..
PU
03/06CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition ..
PU
03/06CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Property Sales Up..
PU
03/04CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Mee..
PU
02/28CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 28 Februar..
PU
02/13CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sal..
PU
02/13CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 202 B
EBIT 2018 63 527 M
Net income 2018 41 200 M
Debt 2018 86 488 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 8,21
P/E ratio 2019 6,84
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 33,3  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.99%42 500
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.73%48 202
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP20.93%45 363
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD25.08%32 191
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD17.10%31 171
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.11%30 067
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.