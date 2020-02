By Martin Mou



China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (0688.HK) said it has appointed Zhang Zhichao as executive director and chief executive of the company.

Yan Jianguo, the company's board chairman, will stop serving as CEO, the Chinese developer said in a stock-exchange filing Friday.

Mr. Yan made the decision to concentrate on improving the company's corporate governance, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com