China Overseas Land & Investment : Land Acquisition Update (for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019)

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide to its shareholders the below update on the land acquisitions carried out by the Company and China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO"), an associate of the Company, for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 (the "Land Acquisition Update"). The Land Acquisition Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

For November 2019, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 6 land parcels in Beijing, Shenzhen, Changchun, Ningbo, Harbin and Hong Kong with aggregate attributable gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 978,243.19 square meters, of which two will be developed in form of cooperation projects. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB16,857.53 million.

In addition, for November 2019, COGO (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COGO Group")) acquired 5 land parcels in Shantou, Guangdong Province, Jilin, Jilin Province, Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province and Hohhot, Inner Mongolia with an attributable GFA of 793,189.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the COGO Group in respect of such land parcels amounted to approximately RMB2,569.95 million.

