CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED    0688

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED

(0688)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Overseas Land & Investment : Land Acquisition Update (for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019)

12/05/2019 | 04:11am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide to its shareholders the below update on the land acquisitions carried out by the Company and China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO"), an associate of the Company, for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 (the "Land Acquisition Update"). The Land Acquisition Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

For November 2019, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 6 land parcels in Beijing, Shenzhen, Changchun, Ningbo, Harbin and Hong Kong with aggregate attributable gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 978,243.19 square meters, of which two will be developed in form of cooperation projects. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB16,857.53 million.

In addition, for November 2019, COGO (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COGO Group")) acquired 5 land parcels in Shantou, Guangdong Province, Jilin, Jilin Province, Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province and Hohhot, Inner Mongolia with an attributable GFA of 793,189.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the COGO Group in respect of such land parcels amounted to approximately RMB2,569.95 million.

1

Details of the land acquisitions are set out below for reference:

Land parcels acquired by the Group in 2019

City in which

Name of

Percentage

Attributable

Land

Date of

land

interest

Land area

Total GFA

premium

No.

development

GFA

acquisition

acquired is

attributable to

2

2

(RMB mn)

project

(m )

(m )

2

located

the Company

(m )

(Note 1)

1

February

Shanghai

Putuo District

100%

30,603.00

121,189.00

121,189.00

3,979.00

Project

2

February

Taiyuan

Wanbailin District

100%

45,095.76

220,141.00

220,141.00

358.40

Project #1

3

February

Beijing

Daxing District

100%

79,276.91

273,372.00

273,372.00

4,440.00

Project #1

4

March

Shenyang

Shenbei New

100%

124,689.00

418,064.00

418,064.00

1,558.61

District Project

5

March

Shijiazhuang

Zhengding New

100%

50,338.71

136,965.45

136,965.45

800.00

District Project

6

March

Foshan

Shunde District

100%

76,338.65

231,300.00

231,300.00

1,849.62

Project

7

March

Dalian

Ganjingzi District

100%

81,514.10

201,300.00

201,300.00

982.68

Project #1

8

March

Hong Kong

Kai Tak Project #1

30%

9,583.00

67,081.00

20,124.30

2,534.59

(Note 2)

9

April

Guangzhou

Liwan District

100%

12,460.00

78,956.00

78,956.00

1,965.71

Project

10

April

Guangzhou

Panyu District

100%

28,801.00

123,247.00

123,247.00

1,390.67

Project

11

April

Dongguan

Wanjiang District

100%

25,534.59

123,345.00

123,345.00

1,437.86

Project

12

April

Xiamen

Jimei District

100%

44,628.46

183,657.00

183,657.00

3,860.00

Project

13

April

Shenyang

Heping District

100%

2,982.32

6,561.10

6,561.10

27.56

Project

14

April

Hangzhou

Xiacheng District

100%

24,598.00

96,665.00

96,665.00

1,734.75

Project

15

April

Suzhou

Industrial Park

100%

78,440.69

184,973.84

184,973.84

3,563.60

District Project

16

April

Ningbo

Haishu District

100%

71,182.00

233,790.00

233,790.00

3,397.16

Project

17

May

Hong Kong

Kai Tak Project #2

18%

9,765.00

107,760.00

19,396.80

1,948.93

(Note 3)

18

May

Shenyang

Hunnan District

100%

71,986.03

203,016.00

203,016.00

841.16

Project

19

June

Dalian

Ganjingzi District

100%

48,489.80

84,300.00

84,300.00

935.87

Project #2

20

June

Guiyang

Guanshanhu

100%

185,121.10

617,826.04

617,826.04

3,630.10

District Project

21

June

Harbin

Daoli District

100%

41,698.00

166,555.00

166,555.00

1,061.31

Project

22

June

Shenzhen

Guangming

100%

46,019.51

237,806.00

237,806.00

5,408.00

District Project

23

June

Yantai

Fushan District

100%

90,131.00

292,599.00

292,599.00

564.40

Project

24

June

Zhengzhou

Gaoxin District

65%

75,987.94

229,840.79

149,396.51

827.44

Project

25

July

Yantai

Laishan District

100%

99,501.70

289,200.00

289,200.00

1,610.50

Project

26

July

Taiyuan

Wanbailin District

100%

79,660.47

352,243.00

352,243.00

605.90

Project #2

27

July

Taiyuan

Wanbailin District

100%

69,606.19

376,898.00

376,898.00

585.10

Project #3

28

July

Beijing

Fengtai District

100%

59,111.51

307,696.00

307,696.00

7,940.00

Project

29

July

Hong Kong

Kai Tak Project #3

20%

16,385.00

142,217.00

28,443.40

2,232.01

(Note 4)

30

July

Chengdu

Tianfu New

100%

66,629.89

187,450.00

187,450.00

1,858.97

District Project

31

July

Tianjin

Haihe Education

100%

115,998.80

221,232.00

221,232.00

1,900.00

Park Project

32

July

Dalian

Ganjingzi District

100%

172,348.54

479,384.00

479,384.00

2,998.53

Project #3

2

33

July

Changsha

Yuelu District

100%

76,606.34

238,479.00

238,479.00

1,323.69

Project #1

34

July

Changsha

Yuelu District

100%

116,006.91

355,887.00

355,887.00

2,004.59

Project #2

35

July

Xi'an

Bahe New District

100%

53,654.96

181,163.00

181,163.00

974.30

Project

36

September

Tianjin

Hexi District

100%

40,085.40

144,780.00

144,780.00

2,220.00

Project

37

September

Xi'an

Gaoxin District

100%

46,508.79

175,239.00

175,239.00

560.00

Project

Economic

38

September

Changchun

Development Zone

100%

105,522.00

275,467.00

275,467.00

1,147.45

Project

39

September

Beijing

Daxing District

100%

45,889.50

175,180.00

175,180.00

3,270.00

Project #2

40

September

Shanghai

Changning District

100%

16,707.60

57,406.57

57,406.57

1,242.00

Project

41

October

Zhuhai

Jinwan District

100%

57,312.53

128,666.31

128,666.31

1,173.00

Project

42

October

Guangzhou

Haizhu District

100%

43,888.00

203,445.00

203,445.00

5,096.02

Project

43

November

Beijing

Shijingshan

80%

61,068.41

241,144.00

192,915.20

4,080.00

District Project

44

November

Shenzhen

Longhua District

100%

27,390.52

195,106.00

195,106.00

5,020.00

Project

45

November

Changchun

Gaoxin District

100%

145,948.00

266,532.00

266,532.00

1,162.87

Project

46

November

Ningbo

Jiangbei District

100%

50,880.00

162,531.84

162,531.84

1,967.14

Project

47

November

Harbin

Daowai District

100%

25,800.10

113,765.35

113,765.35

353.74

Project

48

November

Hong Kong

Kai Tak Project #4

30%

18,353.00

157,976.00

47,392.80

4,273.78

(Note 5)

Sub-total for the Group:

2,966,128.73

10,069,398.29

9,581,048.51

104,697.01

Land acquisitions by the COGO Group in 2019

Attributable

Land

Land area

Total GFA

premium

GFA

2

2

(RMB mn)

(m )

(m )

2

(m )

(Note 1)

Sub-total for the COGO Group:

1,887,094.88

5,665,510.00

4,864,223.44

20,479.80

TOTAL:

4,853,223.61

15,734,908.29

14,445,271.95

125,176.81

Notes:

  1. The land premium illustrated in the table above represents the full sum of land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant acquisition.
  2. Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.854.
  3. Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.86.
  4. Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.876.
  5. Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.893.

3

The above Land Acquisition Update has been prepared based on the respective internal management records of the Company and COGO which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company and COGO on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

4

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:10:09 UTC
