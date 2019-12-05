China Overseas Land & Investment : Land Acquisition Update (for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019)
0
12/05/2019 | 04:11am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 688)
LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE
FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide to its shareholders the below update on the land acquisitions carried out by the Company and China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO"), an associate of the Company, for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 (the "Land Acquisition Update"). The Land Acquisition Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).
For November 2019, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 6 land parcels in Beijing, Shenzhen, Changchun, Ningbo, Harbin and Hong Kong with aggregate attributable gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 978,243.19 square meters, of which two will be developed in form of cooperation projects. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB16,857.53 million.
In addition, for November 2019, COGO (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COGO Group")) acquired 5 land parcels in Shantou, Guangdong Province, Jilin, Jilin Province, Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province and Hohhot, Inner Mongolia with an attributable GFA of 793,189.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the COGO Group in respect of such land parcels amounted to approximately RMB2,569.95 million.
1
Details of the land acquisitions are set out below for reference:
Land parcels acquired by the Group in 2019
City in which
Name of
Percentage
Attributable
Land
Date of
land
interest
Land area
Total GFA
premium
No.
development
GFA
acquisition
acquired is
attributable to
2
2
(RMB mn)
project
(m )
(m )
2
located
the Company
(m )
(Note 1)
1
February
Shanghai
Putuo District
100%
30,603.00
121,189.00
121,189.00
3,979.00
Project
2
February
Taiyuan
Wanbailin District
100%
45,095.76
220,141.00
220,141.00
358.40
Project #1
3
February
Beijing
Daxing District
100%
79,276.91
273,372.00
273,372.00
4,440.00
Project #1
4
March
Shenyang
Shenbei New
100%
124,689.00
418,064.00
418,064.00
1,558.61
District Project
5
March
Shijiazhuang
Zhengding New
100%
50,338.71
136,965.45
136,965.45
800.00
District Project
6
March
Foshan
Shunde District
100%
76,338.65
231,300.00
231,300.00
1,849.62
Project
7
March
Dalian
Ganjingzi District
100%
81,514.10
201,300.00
201,300.00
982.68
Project #1
8
March
Hong Kong
Kai Tak Project #1
30%
9,583.00
67,081.00
20,124.30
2,534.59
(Note 2)
9
April
Guangzhou
Liwan District
100%
12,460.00
78,956.00
78,956.00
1,965.71
Project
10
April
Guangzhou
Panyu District
100%
28,801.00
123,247.00
123,247.00
1,390.67
Project
11
April
Dongguan
Wanjiang District
100%
25,534.59
123,345.00
123,345.00
1,437.86
Project
12
April
Xiamen
Jimei District
100%
44,628.46
183,657.00
183,657.00
3,860.00
Project
13
April
Shenyang
Heping District
100%
2,982.32
6,561.10
6,561.10
27.56
Project
14
April
Hangzhou
Xiacheng District
100%
24,598.00
96,665.00
96,665.00
1,734.75
Project
15
April
Suzhou
Industrial Park
100%
78,440.69
184,973.84
184,973.84
3,563.60
District Project
16
April
Ningbo
Haishu District
100%
71,182.00
233,790.00
233,790.00
3,397.16
Project
17
May
Hong Kong
Kai Tak Project #2
18%
9,765.00
107,760.00
19,396.80
1,948.93
(Note 3)
18
May
Shenyang
Hunnan District
100%
71,986.03
203,016.00
203,016.00
841.16
Project
19
June
Dalian
Ganjingzi District
100%
48,489.80
84,300.00
84,300.00
935.87
Project #2
20
June
Guiyang
Guanshanhu
100%
185,121.10
617,826.04
617,826.04
3,630.10
District Project
21
June
Harbin
Daoli District
100%
41,698.00
166,555.00
166,555.00
1,061.31
Project
22
June
Shenzhen
Guangming
100%
46,019.51
237,806.00
237,806.00
5,408.00
District Project
23
June
Yantai
Fushan District
100%
90,131.00
292,599.00
292,599.00
564.40
Project
24
June
Zhengzhou
Gaoxin District
65%
75,987.94
229,840.79
149,396.51
827.44
Project
25
July
Yantai
Laishan District
100%
99,501.70
289,200.00
289,200.00
1,610.50
Project
26
July
Taiyuan
Wanbailin District
100%
79,660.47
352,243.00
352,243.00
605.90
Project #2
27
July
Taiyuan
Wanbailin District
100%
69,606.19
376,898.00
376,898.00
585.10
Project #3
28
July
Beijing
Fengtai District
100%
59,111.51
307,696.00
307,696.00
7,940.00
Project
29
July
Hong Kong
Kai Tak Project #3
20%
16,385.00
142,217.00
28,443.40
2,232.01
(Note 4)
30
July
Chengdu
Tianfu New
100%
66,629.89
187,450.00
187,450.00
1,858.97
District Project
31
July
Tianjin
Haihe Education
100%
115,998.80
221,232.00
221,232.00
1,900.00
Park Project
32
July
Dalian
Ganjingzi District
100%
172,348.54
479,384.00
479,384.00
2,998.53
Project #3
2
33
July
Changsha
Yuelu District
100%
76,606.34
238,479.00
238,479.00
1,323.69
Project #1
34
July
Changsha
Yuelu District
100%
116,006.91
355,887.00
355,887.00
2,004.59
Project #2
35
July
Xi'an
Bahe New District
100%
53,654.96
181,163.00
181,163.00
974.30
Project
36
September
Tianjin
Hexi District
100%
40,085.40
144,780.00
144,780.00
2,220.00
Project
37
September
Xi'an
Gaoxin District
100%
46,508.79
175,239.00
175,239.00
560.00
Project
Economic
38
September
Changchun
Development Zone
100%
105,522.00
275,467.00
275,467.00
1,147.45
Project
39
September
Beijing
Daxing District
100%
45,889.50
175,180.00
175,180.00
3,270.00
Project #2
40
September
Shanghai
Changning District
100%
16,707.60
57,406.57
57,406.57
1,242.00
Project
41
October
Zhuhai
Jinwan District
100%
57,312.53
128,666.31
128,666.31
1,173.00
Project
42
October
Guangzhou
Haizhu District
100%
43,888.00
203,445.00
203,445.00
5,096.02
Project
43
November
Beijing
Shijingshan
80%
61,068.41
241,144.00
192,915.20
4,080.00
District Project
44
November
Shenzhen
Longhua District
100%
27,390.52
195,106.00
195,106.00
5,020.00
Project
45
November
Changchun
Gaoxin District
100%
145,948.00
266,532.00
266,532.00
1,162.87
Project
46
November
Ningbo
Jiangbei District
100%
50,880.00
162,531.84
162,531.84
1,967.14
Project
47
November
Harbin
Daowai District
100%
25,800.10
113,765.35
113,765.35
353.74
Project
48
November
Hong Kong
Kai Tak Project #4
30%
18,353.00
157,976.00
47,392.80
4,273.78
(Note 5)
Sub-total for the Group:
2,966,128.73
10,069,398.29
9,581,048.51
104,697.01
Land acquisitions by the COGO Group in 2019
Attributable
Land
Land area
Total GFA
premium
GFA
2
2
(RMB mn)
(m )
(m )
2
(m )
(Note 1)
Sub-total for the COGO Group:
1,887,094.88
5,665,510.00
4,864,223.44
20,479.80
TOTAL:
4,853,223.61
15,734,908.29
14,445,271.95
125,176.81
Notes:
The land premium illustrated in the table above represents the full sum of land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant acquisition.
Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.854.
Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.86.
Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.876.
Exchange rate of HK$ to RMB is 0.893.
3
The above Land Acquisition Update has been prepared based on the respective internal management records of the Company and COGO which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company and COGO on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.
By Order of the Board
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
Yan Jianguo
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 5 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:10:09 UTC