China Overseas Land & Investment : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

0
02/28/2019 | 09:22pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Overseas Land & Investment Limited 1 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

688

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

No. of preference shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

10,956,201,535

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

10,956,201,535

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme

( 11 / 06 / 2018 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

) shares

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled

0

0

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Lapsed

0

0

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

0

0 N/A N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

(See Remarks)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal value

close of preceding monthExercised Nominal valueduring the month

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

at close of the month

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

March 2019

thereto

0 N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1. N/A

amount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

0 N/A N/A

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:21:00 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 202 B
EBIT 2018 63 526 M
Net income 2018 41 200 M
Debt 2018 85 544 M
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
P/E ratio 2019 6,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 313 B
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 33,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.02%39 920
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.01%49 057
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.33%40 306
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD12.85%31 620
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD8.01%28 918
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.65%26 112
