China Overseas Land & Investment : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Overseas Land & Investment Limited 1 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
688
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
(2) Stock code :
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
No. of preference shares
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
10,956,201,535
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
10,956,201,535
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme
( 11 / 06 / 2018 )
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
) shares
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled
0
0
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Lapsed
0
0
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
0
0 N/A N/A
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
0
(See Remarks)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal value
close of preceding monthExercised Nominal valueduring the month
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
at close of the month
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
March 2019
thereto
0 N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1. N/A
amount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
thereto
close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
0 N/A N/A