China Overseas Land & Investment : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Overseas Land & Investment Limited (Stock code: 00688) 2 January, 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
2. Preference Shares
3. Other Classes of Shares
Description :No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
10,956,201,535
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
10,956,201,535
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthGranted
1. Share Option Scheme
( 11 / 06 / 2018 )
Ordinary shares
2.
3.
Exercised
0
Total A. (Ordinary shares)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Cancelled
0
Lapsed
(Other class)N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
0
0
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
0
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Nominal value at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
close of the
preceding
during
at close of
month
month
the month
the month
Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of nominal value
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during
may be
the month
issued
pursuant
pursuant
thereto
thereto as at
2.
3.
4.
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during
may be
the month
issued
pursuant
pursuant
Amount
thereto
thereto as at
close of the
month
Currency of amount outstanding
Class and description 1.
at close of preceding monthConverted during the month
Amount at close of the monthStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)