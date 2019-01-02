Log in
China Overseas Land & Investment : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

01/02/2019 | 02:54am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Overseas Land & Investment Limited (Stock code: 00688) 2 January, 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

10,956,201,535

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

10,956,201,535

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGranted

1. Share Option Scheme

( 11 / 06 / 2018 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

) shares

0

Exercised

0

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Cancelled

0

Lapsed

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

0

0

0 N/A N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

(See Remarks)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Nominal value at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

close of the

preceding

during

at close of

month

month

the month

the month

Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal value

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during

may be

the month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during

may be

the month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

Amount

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

month

Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

at close of preceding monthConverted during the month

Amount at close of the monthStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.



