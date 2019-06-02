China Overseas Land & Investment : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 May 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/05/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
Date Submitted
3 June 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
688
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
10,956,201,535
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Balance at close of the
month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
|
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Scheme
( 11 / 06 / 2018 )
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
|
|
(See Remarks)
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
0
|
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
0
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
|
Converted
|
|
|
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. N/A
4. N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
0
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 03:48:03 UTC