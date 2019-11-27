Log in
China Overseas Land & Investment : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$294,000,000 3.05 per cent. guaranteed notes due 2029 issued by China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VIII Limited under the Issuer's US$2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

0
11/27/2019 | 04:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933,

as amended (the ''Securities Act'') or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and, subject

to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). The securities are being offered only outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VIII Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(as Issuer)

The issue of

US$294,000,000 3.05 per cent. guaranteed notes due 2029

(Stock Code: 40076)

(the "Notes")

under the Issuer's US$2,500,000,000

Medium Term Note Programme

(the "Programme")

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

(as Guarantor)

Joint Global Coordinators

BOC International

DBS Bank Ltd.

HSBC

ICBC (Asia)

Joint Bookrunners

Bank of Communications

BNP PARIBAS

CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Notes under the Programme by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering circular dated 5 July 2019 relating to the Programme as supplemented by a pricing supplement dated 20 November 2019 relating to the Notes. The listing of the Notes is expected to become effective on or about 28 November 2019.

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Guarantor comprises seven directors: Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Guarantor.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Mr. Yan Jianguo, Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:07:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 220 B
EBIT 2019 68 801 M
Net income 2019 46 676 M
Debt 2019 60 754 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 6,31x
P/E ratio 2020 5,36x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 291 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 34,41  HKD
Last Close Price 26,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.75%37 225
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.97%42 282
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.09%31 980
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED17.59%31 061
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.19.34%25 225
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.25.95%25 181
