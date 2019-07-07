Log in
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.

(0688)
China Overseas Land & Investment : Notice of Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme Issued by China Overseas Finance (cayman) Viii Limited

07/07/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). The securities are being offered only outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VIII Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(as Issuer)

US$2,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

Joint Arrangers

BOC International

HSBC

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the US$2,500,000,000 medium term note programme (the "Programme") set up by China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VIII Limited (the "Issuer") and the notes to be issued under the Programme, as guaranteed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") during the 12-month period from 5 July 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering circular dated 5 July 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on or about 8 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises seven directors: Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Mr. Yan Jianguo, Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 00:22:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 224 B
EBIT 2019 71 286 M
Net income 2019 47 126 M
Debt 2019 17 947 M
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88x
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 323 B
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.07%41 453
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.95%50 765
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.71%37 545
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD23.41%32 501
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.24%31 690
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD7.29%29 274
