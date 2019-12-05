Log in
China Overseas Land & Investment : Property Sales Update (for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019)

0
12/05/2019 | 04:06am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain operating data of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 (the "Property Sales Update"). This announcement (with the appendix containing the Property Sales Update) is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

Please be informed that the Property Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the China Overseas Series of Companies which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Property Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

1

Appendix

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

For November 2019, the contracted property sales of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") amounted to approximately HK$24.807 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 1,107,000 square meters.

From January to November 2019, the accumulated contracted property sales of the China Overseas Series of Companies amounted to approximately HK$343.212 billion and the accumulated corresponding GFA sold was approximately 16,367,700 square meters.

In addition, as at 30 November 2019, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately HK$30.612 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

The following table illustrates the contracted property sales and the corresponding GFA sold of the China Overseas Series of Companies for November 2019 and for the period from January to November 2019:

2

Table 1: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for November 2019

Contracted property sales

Contracted area sold GFA

(HK$'00 million)

('0000 sq.m.)

The Company and its subsidiaries

Regional Breakdown(Note)

Hua Nan Region

21.65

8.14

Hua Dong Region

61.79

15.37

Hua Bei Region

29.93

12.45

Northern Region

14.79

9.55

Western Region

14.85

6.86

Hong Kong and Macau

10.02

0.64

Sub-total for the Company and its

153.03

52.99

subsidiaries

Joint ventures and associates of the

39.69

12.85

Company

China Overseas Grand

Oceans

55.34

44.85

Group Limited

Total

248.07

110.70

3

Table 2: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for the period from January to November 2019

Contracted property sales

Contracted area sold GFA

(HK$'00 million)

('0000 sq.m.)

The Company and its subsidiaries

Regional Breakdown(Note)

Hua Nan Region

364.03

135.21

Hua Dong Region

585.66

179.24

Hua Bei Region

649.71

237.22

Northern Region

416.79

295.75

Western Region

242.01

140.84

Hong Kong and Macau

109.93

7.00

Sub-total for the Company and its

2,368.13

995.26

subsidiaries

Joint ventures and associates of the

496.00

189.76

Company

China Overseas Grand

Oceans

567.99

451.75

Group Limited

Total

3,432.12

1,636.77

Note:

The regional breakdown shown in the above Table 1 and Table 2 is based on the locations of the regional headquarters responsible for the management of the relevant development projects, and is for reference only. The updates for cities covered in each region are set out in the annual report and interim report of the Company.

4

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:05:10 UTC
