China Overseas Land & Investment : Property Sales Update (for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain operating data of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 (the "Property Sales Update"). This announcement (with the appendix containing the Property Sales Update) is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

Please be informed that the Property Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the China Overseas Series of Companies which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Property Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

