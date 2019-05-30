China Overseas Land & Investment : Releases 2018 ESG Report

(Hong Kong, 31 May 2019) China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. ('COLI' or the 'Company', stock code: 0688.HK) releases 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance report.

As the Company pushes forward with the strategic objective of 'To Be an Exceptional Global Property Development Corporation', we understand we shoulder responsibility on sustainability issues such as regional development, public well-being, ecological civilization, culture and education.

In 2018, we determined to pursue the sustainability strategy of building ourselves into a company of 'Four Excellences' - providing customers with 'good products and services' through efficiency improvement and continued innovation by professional teams, living up to the social responsibilities with 'good citizenship', and achieving 'good effectiveness' on a sustainable basis.

Looking back on the past 40 years, the Company's fruitful results today owe much to the long-term support and trust of various stakeholders. We hereby express our heartfelt gratitude to shareholders, employees, customers and different sectors of the community. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and seek changes to 'Envision Delightful Space and Create Infinite Value' for various stakeholders by creating more pleasant and livable spaces, so as to realize our ambitious objective of attaining sustainable business growth.