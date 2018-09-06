Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.    0688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. (0688)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Overseas Land & Investment : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sales Results for August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

(Hong Kong, 6 September 2018) China Overseas Land and Investment Limited (the 'Company'; Stock Code: 0688.HK) announced that, for August 2018, the contracted property sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively the 'China Overseas Series of Companies') amounted to approximately HK$26.156 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ('GFA') sold was approximately 1,266,200 square meters.

As at 31 August 2018, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately HK$42.435 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

In August, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the 'Group')) acquired 5 land parcels in Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Yantai, Beijing and Harbin with aggregate attributable gross floor area ('GFA') of approximately 1,284,984.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB10,103.97 million.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
12:27pCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Land Acquisition ..
PU
12:27pCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Property Sales Up..
PU
12:27pCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sal..
PU
08/30CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Chinese property developers opt to 'wait and ..
RE
08/09CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announc..
PU
08/09CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sal..
PU
08/09CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Inside Informatio..
PU
08/07FROM AMAZON TO ALIBABA, GROCERS' PAI : Andrea Felsted
AQ
08/03CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Mee..
PU
07/24HSI opens up 26 pts at 28,282; H-share down 10 pts to 10,721
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Is China In A Housing Bubble? 
2015Why Does Trouble In China Have Such A Big Effect On The US? 
2015China Fallout? Knockout Punch Or Wakeup Call? 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 205 B
EBIT 2018 63 249 M
Net income 2018 42 338 M
Debt 2018 71 014 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 6,36
P/E ratio 2019 5,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,2  HKD
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.55%34 410
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-4.21%45 721
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.71%42 597
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.40%31 967
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.12%27 394
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.12%23 984
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.