China Overseas Land & Investment : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sales Results for August 2018

(Hong Kong, 6 September 2018) China Overseas Land and Investment Limited (the 'Company'; Stock Code: 0688.HK) announced that, for August 2018, the contracted property sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively the 'China Overseas Series of Companies') amounted to approximately HK$26.156 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ('GFA') sold was approximately 1,266,200 square meters.

As at 31 August 2018, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately HK$42.435 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

In August, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the 'Group')) acquired 5 land parcels in Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Yantai, Beijing and Harbin with aggregate attributable gross floor area ('GFA') of approximately 1,284,984.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB10,103.97 million.