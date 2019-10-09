Log in
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited    0688

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED

(0688)
China Overseas Land & Investment : and Investment Limited Included in “Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index” for Ten Consecutive Years

10/09/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

(Hong Kong, 8 October, 2019) China Overseas Land and Investment Limited (the 'Company', or 'COLI'; Stock Code: 0688.HK) announced that Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited confirmed that COLI has been included as a constituent member of the 2019-2020 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index' and the 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index' , for ten consecutive years.

COLI has been proactively taking up and practicing the corporate responsibility of sustainable development. With its outstanding performance in environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance, COLI has been included in the 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index' since its launch in 2010. Based on corporate mission 'to envision delightful space and create infinite value', this year, COLI further established the sustainable development strategy framework to work towards 'Four Excellences', which consist of 'Good Products', 'Good Services' , 'Good Citizenship' and 'Good Effectiveness'.

'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index' and the 'Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index' provide benchmark for sustainability investments and are reviewed annually. This year, COLI continues to be one of the 30 selected companies, reflecting the company's outstanding performance on environmental protection, corporate social responsibility and corporate governance. As an international market reference index of the capital market, this inclusion also signals COLI as a highly investable choice, providing an objective and reliable quality option for index funds that adopt a corporate sustainability theme.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 02:55:02 UTC
