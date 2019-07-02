China Overseas Land & Investment : once again awarded at the Corporate Governance Asia Ceremony

(Hong Kong, July 2, 2019) China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. ('Company', or 'COLI.'; stock code: 0688.HK) is committed to raising corporate governance standards and promoting business efficiency and sustainable development. Through keeping high standards of corporate governance, transparent and efficient investor relations management, COLI once again garnered 'Best Investor Relations - China' of 'Corporate Governance Asia's 9th Asian Excellence Award'. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yan Jianguo was also voted 'Asia's Best CEO - Investor Relations'.

Furthermore, earlier this year, COLI was also awarded 'Most Progress in IR' by Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA), and 'China Property Award of Supreme Excellence' by The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited (IFAPC), and was the only Blue Chip mainland property development corporation to have received this honour.

Upon turning 40 in 2019, COLI has formulated sustainable strategy of becoming a company of 'Four Excellences', which includes 'Good Products', 'Good Services', 'Good effectiveness' and 'Good Citizenship'. In late May, COLI officially published '2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report' (ESG Report). The ESG Report has been published on COLI's website http://www.coli.com.hk/en/csr/report/.