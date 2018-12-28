Chinese Property Stocks Get a Shot of Adrenaline

By Joanne Chiu

Major Chinese property stocks have rebounded in the fourth quarter as Beijing works to stabilize the sector.

What's Happening

Shares of major Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong and on the mainland have recovered after hitting a trough in October. China Resources Land Ltd. has led with a gain of nearly 8% and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. has advanced almost 6%. Both companies are state-backed.

China Evergrande Group, the country's largest property developer by market value, has risen more than 4% while rival Sunac China Holdings Ltd. edged up 1%, outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index's losses of about 8.3% in the fourth quarter so far.

China's moves to cool its red-hot property market pressured some indebted developers. But the situation has eased this quarter, with some cities relaxing rules on presales of properties, according to local media reports, and some banks offering cheaper mortgages to stimulate demand. Property is a major pillar of the economy and is crucial to Beijing's drive to boost consumption.

In addition, China has loosened curbs on real-estate firms raising money or refinancing debt, both onshore and off, said Mandy Chan, an investment director at HSBC Global Asset Management. In November, developers raised nearly $8.8 billion selling bonds at home and abroad, up 22% from October, according to Dealogic. The value of offshore issuance nearly doubled and that included deals from Evergrande and Sunac.

Earlier this month, China's top economic planning agency encouraged the country's largest property companies to raise debt. That official support is helpful because many property firms have large debts coming due in the next few years and this should make it easier for them to refinance.

Some caution is needed, though, as many Chinese property stocks remain down at least 10% this year. These stocks are also highly volatile. For example, this is the fourth time in more than a year that Evergrande shares have rallied.

What It Means

From here on, analysts and investors say it will be a case of survival of the fittest. Moody's Investors Service says the move by China's top economic planner will widen the gap between large and financially strong developers, who will benefit from better access to funding, and weaker ones that still face liquidity and refinancing pressures.

Similarly, China Merchants Securities estimates the 15 largest developers will increase sales by 20% in 2019 while the overall market shrinks 5%.

HSBC's Ms. Chan said the stronger players would benefit from market consolidation. "When they've been sold off to a very distressed level, we think it's a very good opportunity," she said.

