China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.    601601

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.

(601601)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China Pacific Insurance : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 96%

0
08/25/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.'s (2601.HK) net profit for the first half of the year nearly doubled on the back of favorable tax policies and higher investment income.

Net profit for January to June was 16.18 billion Chinese yuan ($2.28 billion) compared with CNY8.25 billion over the same period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

Total income grew 7.3% from a year earlier to CNY219.13 billion, the company said. Net premiums earned rose 4.7% while investment income increased 25% on year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO. 2.33% 40.02 End-of-day quote.37.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 7.1301 Delayed Quote.3.81%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 343 B
EBIT 2019 36 312 M
Net income 2019 24 169 M
Debt 2019 13 985 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 338 B
Chart CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.
Duration : Period :
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,91  CNY
Last Close Price 40,02  CNY
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing He President & Executive Director
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yan Hong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Song Wen Yuan Member-Supervisory Board
Jun Hao Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.37.57%47 601
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY56.83%209 644
AIA GROUP LTD19.62%119 305
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY41.79%104 086
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-23.10%36 843
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD--.--%14 571
