China Pacific Insurance : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 96%

By Yifan Wang



China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.'s (2601.HK) net profit for the first half of the year nearly doubled on the back of favorable tax policies and higher investment income.

Net profit for January to June was 16.18 billion Chinese yuan ($2.28 billion) compared with CNY8.25 billion over the same period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

Total income grew 7.3% from a year earlier to CNY219.13 billion, the company said. Net premiums earned rose 4.7% while investment income increased 25% on year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com