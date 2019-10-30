China Pacific Insurance : 3Q Net Profit Rose 51%

By Martin Mou



China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.'s (2601.HK) third-quarter net profit increased 51% on year, lifted by higher net premiums earned and investment income.

Net profit for the July-September quarter was 6.73 billion yuan ($953.9 million), while its operating income also went up to CNY90.84 billion from CNY85.12 billion a year earlier, the company said late Wednesday.

For the third quarter, China Pacific Insurance's net premiums earned rose to CNY72.79 billion from CNY71.00 billion a year earlier while investment income climbed to CNY17.11 billion, compared with 13.59 billion in the same period last year.

For the first nine months, the company's operating income rose 7.4% on year to CNY311.23 billion and its net profit soared 80% to CNY22.91 billion.

