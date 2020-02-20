China Pacific Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PREMIUM INCOME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PREMIUM INCOME

This announcement is made by China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to provisions regarding disclosure of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd., both of which are subsidiaries of the Company, for the period between 1 January 2020 and 31 January 2020 were RMB51.953 billion and RMB17.664 billionnote, respectively.

The accumulated gross premium income referred to above is unaudited. Investors are advised to take note.

Announcement is hereby given.

Note: Consolidated data of China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd. and Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd., its subsidiary.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. KONG Qingwei; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Mr. JIANG Xuping and Mr. GAO Shanwen.