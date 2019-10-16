Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.    601601   CNE1000008M8

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.

(601601)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/16
36.76 CNY   -0.43%
04:33aCHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Notice of board meeting
PU
09/27CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Election of language and means of receipt of corporate communication
PU
09/27CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Reply Slip
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Pacific Insurance : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 for the purpose of reviewing and approving the third quarterly results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and its public disclosure, and processing other relevant matters.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. KONG Qingwei; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Mr. JIANG Xuping and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

Disclaimer

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
04:33aCHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Notice of board meeting
PU
09/27CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Election of language and means of receipt of corporate..
PU
09/27CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Reply Slip
PU
09/24CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Voluntary announcement - participation in 2019 investo..
PU
09/23CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Plans GDR Issue on Shanghai-London Stock Connect
DJ
09/23CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Resignation of director and president
PU
09/23CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ISSUANCE AND ADMI..
PU
09/23CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Reply slip for h share shareholders for attending extr..
PU
09/23CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Form of proxy of holders of h shares for use at the ex..
PU
09/23CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Notice of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 324 B
EBIT 2019 36 850 M
Net income 2019 28 145 M
Debt 2019 6 761 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 306 B
Chart CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.
Duration : Period :
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,59  CNY
Last Close Price 36,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Pan General Manager & Executive Vice President
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yuan Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Hao Wu Non-Executive Director
Xiao Ning Sun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.29.86%43 265
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.37.71%212 740
AIA GROUP LIMITED13.38%113 188
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED13.70%103 216
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.54%36 943
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.53.12%16 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group