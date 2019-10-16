China Pacific Insurance : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 for the purpose of reviewing and approving the third quarterly results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and its public disclosure, and processing other relevant matters.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

