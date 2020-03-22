China Pacific Insurance () : Net Profit Rose 54% in 2019

By Martin Mou



China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. said its net profit for 2019 rose 54% on greater investment income and tax savings, but warned of risks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and a slowing Chinese economy.

Net profit for 2019 rose to 27.74 billion yuan ($3.91 billion) as investment income grew 31% due to increased gains from securities trading, the company said in a stock-exchange filing on Sunday.

Net premiums increased to CNY313.25 billion from CNY299.72 billion in 2018, bringing total income to CNY382.68 billion compared with CNY353.10 billion in the year earlier.

CPIC is still evaluating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its financial position and operating results, but believes the pandemic can accelerate digitalization of the insurance industry, the company said.

It said an interest-rate downtrend amid a macroeconomic slowdown was a key concern for the industry. The slowdown may worsen credit and liquidity risks, which could weigh heavily on the insurance business, it said.

CPIC declared a final dividend of CNY1.20 a share.

