Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.    601601   CNE1000008M8

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD

(601601)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Pacific Insurance () : Net Profit Rose 54% in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 09:17pm EDT

By Martin Mou

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. said its net profit for 2019 rose 54% on greater investment income and tax savings, but warned of risks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and a slowing Chinese economy.

Net profit for 2019 rose to 27.74 billion yuan ($3.91 billion) as investment income grew 31% due to increased gains from securities trading, the company said in a stock-exchange filing on Sunday.

Net premiums increased to CNY313.25 billion from CNY299.72 billion in 2018, bringing total income to CNY382.68 billion compared with CNY353.10 billion in the year earlier.

CPIC is still evaluating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its financial position and operating results, but believes the pandemic can accelerate digitalization of the insurance industry, the company said.

It said an interest-rate downtrend amid a macroeconomic slowdown was a key concern for the industry. The slowdown may worsen credit and liquidity risks, which could weigh heavily on the insurance business, it said.

CPIC declared a final dividend of CNY1.20 a share.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
09:17pCHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE () : Net Profit Rose 54% in 2019
DJ
03/17CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Voluntary announcement - collection of questions for 2..
PU
03/17CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., : annual earnings release
02/20CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Announcement relating to premium income
PU
02/02CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Announcement on estimated increase in the 2019 annual ..
PU
2019CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Announcement on poll results for the extraordinary gen..
PU
2019Swiss Re in talks to buy stake in insurer China Pacific
RE
2019CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : 3Q Net Profit Rose 51%
DJ
2019CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Summary of Quarterl..
PU
2019CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Summary of Quarterl..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 322 B
EBIT 2019 35 510 M
Net income 2019 27 657 M
Debt 2019 9 987 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 8,69x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,94  CNY
Last Close Price 27,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Pan General Manager & Executive Vice President
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yuan Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Hao Wu Non-Executive Director
Xiao Ning Sun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-29.44%31 065
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.98%175 342
AIA GROUP LIMITED-5.45%100 901
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.16%87 648
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.07%27 629
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.19%12 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group