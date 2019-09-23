China Pacific Insurance : Plans GDR Issue on Shanghai-London Stock Connect

By Yifan Wang



China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (2601.HK) intends to issue global depository receipts to be traded on the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, the company said late Monday.

The GDRs will represent up to 628,670,000 of newly issued underlying A-shares, or 10% of the company's A-shares prior to the issuance, it said.

The conversion rate and price of the GDRs are yet to be set, the insurer said.

The issuance will help China Pacific Insurance bring in international investors and enhance its global influence, it said.

