CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD

(601601)
China Pacific Insurance Plans to Issue 125.73 Million Global Depository Receipts

06/02/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. is planning to issue 125.73 million global depository receipts, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has given its approval for such a move, China Pacific Insurance said late Monday.

Swiss Re AG has agreed to come in as a cornerstone investors by subscribing to a portion of the GDRs, China Pacific said.

The Swiss insurer will be subject to a three year lock-up once it subscribers to the GDRs.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2.18% 29.47 End-of-day quote.-22.12%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.71% 8068 Delayed Quote.4.85%
SWISS RE LTD 7.31% 69.88 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
Financials
Sales 2020 366 B 51 590 M 51 590 M
Net income 2020 27 107 M 3 817 M 3 817 M
Net Debt 2020 7 054 M 993 M 993 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
Yield 2020 4,51%
Capitalization 241 B 33 877 M 33 877 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 111 247
Free-Float 67,4%
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,48 CNY
Last Close Price 29,47 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fan Fu President & Executive Director
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yuan Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Guo Qiang Rong Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-22.12%33 156
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-14.88%183 338
AIA GROUP LIMITED-16.63%102 759
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-30.35%90 787
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.90%29 188
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.44%14 539
