CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.

(601601)
China Pacific Insurance : REPLY SLIP FOR H SHARE SHAREHOLDERS FOR ATTENDING EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09/23/2019 | 09:43am EDT

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

REPLY SLIP FOR H SHARE SHAREHOLDERS

FOR ATTENDING EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Name of registered address and shareholder (Note 1) : of

being the registered holder of (Note 2) :

H shares.

I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Nanyuan Xinzhi Hotel, Ningbo, Zhejiang, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Date:

2019

Signature of shareholder:

Name of shareholder:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as it is recorded in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).
  3. For holders of H shares of the Company, the completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 18 October 2019 in person or by mail. In order to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting, holders of H shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied with the relevant share certificates, are lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 October 2019.

Disclaimer

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 13:36:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 324 B
EBIT 2019 36 914 M
Net income 2019 27 185 M
Debt 2019 6 761 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 305 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,68  CNY
Last Close Price 37,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing He President & Executive Director
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yan Hong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Song Wen Yuan Member-Supervisory Board
Jun Hao Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.30.85%43 883
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY60.16%209 969
AIA GROUP LTD16.08%115 954
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY42.08%102 952
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-16.15%39 295
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.45.82%16 017
