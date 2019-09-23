China Pacific Insurance : REPLY SLIP FOR H SHARE SHAREHOLDERS FOR ATTENDING EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
REPLY SLIP FOR H SHARE SHAREHOLDERS
FOR ATTENDING EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
Name of registered address and shareholder (Note 1) :
|
being the registered holder of (Note 2) :
|
|
H shares.
I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Nanyuan Xinzhi Hotel, Ningbo, Zhejiang, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
|
Date:
|
|
2019
|
Signature of shareholder:
Name of shareholder:
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as it is recorded in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK LETTERS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).
-
For holders of H shares of the Company, the completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 18 October 2019 in person or by mail. In order to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting, holders of H shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied with the relevant share certificates, are lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 October 2019.
