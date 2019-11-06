Log in
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.

(601601)
Swiss Re in talks to buy stake in insurer China Pacific

11/06/2019 | 12:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the world's second largest reinsurer Swiss Re is seen outside the company's offices in Zurich

Swiss Re is looking at buying a stake in China Pacific Insurance Co. (CPIC) via a primary offering of the Chinese company's securities, the Swiss re-insurer said on Wednesday.

Swiss Re declined to comment on a separate report that China Pacific was planning to take a stake in the Zurich-based company, but said it was not planning to issue shares or make treasury shares available to any potential investor.

China Pacific said in September it was planning to issue global depository receipts on the London Stock Exchange, potentially opening opportunities for international investors.

"No definitive agreement has been entered into between Swiss Re and CPIC. Any securities offering by CPIC remains subject to various contingencies, including CPIC's decision to proceed with any such offering," Swiss Re said in a statement.

"Separately, Swiss Re has no current intention of issuing new shares or making treasury shares available to any potential investor," the Zurich-based company added.

Late last month, Swiss Re shelved a second tranche of share buybacks due to big claims from natural and man-made catastrophes, but said its capital position remained strong enough to pursue growth opportunities.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO. -0.82% 36.14 End-of-day quote.28.17%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.43% 6932 Delayed Quote.71.39%
SWISS RE 1.98% 105.7 Delayed Quote.15.01%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 326 B
EBIT 2019 34 444 M
Net income 2019 28 271 M
Debt 2019 3 535 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 302 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,00  CNY
Last Close Price 36,14  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Pan General Manager & Executive Vice President
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yuan Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Hao Wu Non-Executive Director
Xiao Ning Sun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.28.17%43 369
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.36.98%242 206
AIA GROUP LIMITED26.77%126 736
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED28.18%126 311
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.46%37 333
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.50.85%16 624
