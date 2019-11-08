Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(0386)
China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec, Air Liquide sign MoU on hydrogen energy development in China

11/08/2019 | 03:10am EST

On November 6 in Beijing, Sinopec and Air Liquide signed, in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the development of hydrogen fuel in China.

The joint venture will work towards the development of a hydrogen mobility network. It also aims to enhance the regulatory framework intrinsic to the development of the hydrogen energy economy in China. Under the agreement, Air Liquide will provide Sinopec with its hydrogen supply chain expertise, from production and storage to distribution, in order to provide competitive hydrogen supply solutions to the Chinese clean mobility markets.

Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:09:06 UTC
