Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec Puts China's Largest Petrochemical Por..

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 11:19pm EDT

ZHANJIANG, China, May 9, 2020 - Sinopec Corp (HKG: 0386), China's leading energy and chemical company, has put China's largest petrochemical port into operation with the successful docking and unloading of the New Renown, Crude Oil Tanker (VLCC) from the Middle East. The tanker was welcomed at the new 300,000-ton crude oil terminal of Sinopec Zhongke Refinery Port, which forms part of the company's industry-leading 'front terminal, rear plant' production model.

New Renown, Crude Oil Tanker (VLCC) from Middle East, Docked at 300,000-ton Crude Oil Terminal of Sinopec Zhongke Refinery Port.

Housed 1,100 meters from Sinopec's refinery plant, the petrochemical port features eight terminals including a 300,000-ton crude oil berth, 100,000-ton oil berth and supporting facilities - providing a total capacity of 34 million tons per year. To date, the 100,000-ton berth is the largest domestic refined oil terminal with a loading and unloading capacity of 5.61 million tons per year. The terminal provides convenient access to refined oil and chemical products for Sinopec's core domestic market, while also offering direct opportunities for global exports and enhancing Sinopec's competitiveness within the industry.

Situated on the east coast of Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, the Sinopec Zhongke Refinery Port is part of Zhanjiang Integrated Refinery and Petrochemical Complex - the biggest project of its kind under construction by Sinopec Corp, and a key component of the Guangdong Province's 13th Five-Year Plan. The total investment of the first phase of the project totals more than 40 billion CNY and will add over 10 million tons of refined crude oil capacity and 800,000 tons of ethylene units per year, in addition to auxiliary supporting facilities.

Following its completion, it's estimated that the output of the refinery will exceed 60 billion CNY. Additional output will aid the development of the downstream industrial chain of the refining and chemical industry, while injecting new momentum for the economic development of the Greater Bay Area.

At present, there are more than 18,000 builders currently working on-site as part of the project, and 28 of the 30 major production facilities have been delivered. The final project is expected to be fully completed and put into production by the end of July.

Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 03:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
05/10CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Puts China's Largest Petrochemical Por..
PU
05/10CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Puts China's Largest Petrochemical Port int..
PU
05/06Virus lockdowns pummel global gas demand, force LNG output cuts
RE
05/04Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
04/30CHINA PETRO&CHM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec's fuel sales rebound, but records biggest q..
RE
04/29CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation
PU
04/29CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Swung to 1Q Loss
DJ
04/23CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : quaterly earnings release
04/23CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Annual Financial Report - Part 2
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 2 431 B
EBIT 2020 15 436 M
Net income 2020 2 680 M
Finance 2020 32 985 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 95,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 508 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,23  CNY
Last Close Price 3,38  CNY
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President, General Manager, Executive Director
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.82%71 886
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-33.82%195 259
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.09%122 594
BP PLC-33.02%79 054
PHILLIPS 66-30.83%33 650
PTT1.44%31 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group